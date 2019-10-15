MOUNT PLEASANT — Over the years, some residents have criticized Mount Pleasant officials regarding the village’s borrowing. But in the proposed 2020 budget, those critics might not have much to say.
The proposed budget does not call for borrowing for general obligation debt for capital projects or other village operations.
According to village officials, there is about $897,200 in capital projects in the 2020 budget that are to be funded from the cash reserves.
“The village is funding its needs rather than its wants,” Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said.
While some might point to borrowing being done in each of the five village tax incremental districts, that borrowing is paid for through a different process. TIDs are an economic development tool that use incremental changes in property values to fund infrastructure improvements.
Overall, the village is proposing a total budget of $22.58 million, which is up about $1.1 million 2019.
The village also is proposing a property tax rate of $6.80 per $1,000 of assessed property value, down from last year’s rate of $7.03.
It should be noted that while the village’s property tax rate may go down, that does not necessarily translate to lower property taxes, as the property tax bill is comprised of tax rates from the village, county, state, Racine Unified School District and Gateway Technical College.
Also, property tax assessments went up for residents across the county, which means even when tax rates decrease, the total amount collected could still go up. A typical home in Mount Pleasant saw a 10% increase in property assessments, although some homes went up more than 10% and some homes increased less.
Other budget items
Police: One of budget item that has received a lot of attention is $100,000 for body cameras for Mount Pleasant police officers.
On June 15, a Mount Pleasant police sergeant shot and killed 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West during an arrest attempt. The body camera the officer was wearing was off during the incident; while that was allowed under village departmental policy, the fact caused outrage among some in the Racine area.
Besides not borrowing money for general obligation debt and police body cameras, there are other budget items of note.
Tourism: The village plans to hire a tourism communications coordinator who would report directly to the village Tourism Commission and village administrator.
The village is proposing to budget $75,000 for the position; funding for that it to come from the hotel room tax.
Because the funds from the room tax are split with 25% going to the village and 75% going to Real Racine, the county’s tourism promotion agency, the coordinator’s workload would be split equally between work for village administration and for tourism promotion.
If the position is approved by the village, the salary ranges between $50,000 and $62,000.
Fire Department: The South Shore Fire Department’s total department expenses went up about $1.1 million, to $8.8 million, for the village’s share of the agreement. South Shore also serves Sturtevant and Elmwood Park.
There are no major capital expenses for South Shore in 2020 with about $392,000 budgeted for this year for various station repairs and equipment. But the department is expecting sharp increases over the next few years.
The department estimates having $1.12 million in capital expenses in 2021 and $1.4 million in 2022. Those increases are due to possibly purchasing new fire engines, which cost between $750,000 and $800,000.
Election expenses: With 2020 being a presidential election year, the village clerk’s budget is factoring in the spring and fall elections.
The department is proposing $65,000 for wages for part-time workers, which is up nearly $10,000 from what was spent for the 2018 midterm elections.
The village is scheduling a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. The Village Board plans to vote on the budget right after the public hearing at 6:30 p.m.
