Mount Pleasant news: Lois appointed to wastewater commission; hotel tax collections down 40% this year

• Creation of an Engineering Technician II position in the Mount Pleasant Department of Public Works, with the position responsible for field project management, design assistance, planning, inspection, and coordination of permitting for construction projects, in addition to day-to-day DPW business.

• Acceptance of eight roads in conformance with state and village standards as public village roadways — 1.12 miles of International Way from Washington Avenue (Highway 20) to Durand Avenue (Highway 11); 0.13 miles of Globe Drive from Southeast Frontage Road to Red Cloud Drive; 0.13 miles of Red Cloud Drive from Globe Drive to Washington Avenue (Highway 20); 0.02 miles of Dora Lane from 150 east of Ryan Road to its terminus; 0.23 miles of Creek View Lane from 328 feet east of Kae Court to its terminus; 0.07 miles of Kae Court from Creek View Lane to its terminus; 0.3 miles of Megan’s Way from 90th Street to its terminus; and 0.16 miles of Veranda Lane from Megan’s Way to 820 feet south.