Mount Pleasant news: Lois appointed to wastewater commission; hotel tax collections down 40% this year

The Mount Pleasant Village Board made several approvals Monday evening and received more less-than-favorable news about the area's pandemic-stricken tourism industry.
Room tax collections down 40%
Village Finance Director Michael Bonn reported to the board that village room tax collections of $568,134 through October were down “a little over 40%” from year-prior levels.
Distribution of room tax collections saw 25% ($142,034) allocated to the village, and 75% ($476,100) allocated to Real Racine, a nonprofit organization overseeing tourism promotion and development in Racine County.
Added Village Attorney Christopher Smith: “2020, it obviously goes without saying, was a challenging year for the hotel industry, and room taxes were down due to COVID.”
Foxconn project director gets appointment
Claude Lois, the Village of Mount Pleasant's project director for Foxconn, was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Regional Wastewater Commission.
His term is scheduled to expire in October 2024.
In 2018, Foxconn pledged to invest in a $30 million recycling system that it said would reduce the amount of water it has to draw from Lake Michigan for its proposed manufacturing complex in southeast Wisconsin.
The "zero liquid discharge" system, according to Foxconn, would allow the Taiwanese company to virtually eliminate the return of any manufacturing process wastewater to the lake.
During Monday's meeting, the Village Board also awarded a low $8,871,000 bid from Rockville, Minn.-based utility contractor S.J. Louis Construction, Inc. from among six bidders for the village’s Phase 7 sanitary sewer project in Tax Increment District No. 5 — the Foxconn TID.
Other news
In other developments on Monday night, the Mount Pleasant Village Board approved:
• A license agreement with AT&T-owned New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC to install small wireless facilities on village-owned utility poles at the annual rate of $250 per pole with wireless equipment installations.
• Levying special assessments for concrete curb and gutter improvements against 22 benefitted fronting properties on both sides of Emmertsen Road from 630 feet north of 16th Street to Washington Avenue (Highway 20).
• An amended replacement five-year solid waste and recycling collection contract with GFL Muskego, LLC, which purchased incumbent provider Advanced Disposal after the board’s Sept. 14 approval of a five-year renewal contract with Advanced.
• Creation of an Engineering Technician II position in the Mount Pleasant Department of Public Works, with the position responsible for field project management, design assistance, planning, inspection, and coordination of permitting for construction projects, in addition to day-to-day DPW business.
• A sanitary and water main extension easement agreement with Louis Sorenson Road property owners Thomas A. Hribar Sr., Audrey L. Schaeffer Family LLC, and David P. and Gloria A. Zenner.
• Acceptance of eight roads in conformance with state and village standards as public village roadways — 1.12 miles of International Way from Washington Avenue (Highway 20) to Durand Avenue (Highway 11); 0.13 miles of Globe Drive from Southeast Frontage Road to Red Cloud Drive; 0.13 miles of Red Cloud Drive from Globe Drive to Washington Avenue (Highway 20); 0.02 miles of Dora Lane from 150 east of Ryan Road to its terminus; 0.23 miles of Creek View Lane from 328 feet east of Kae Court to its terminus; 0.07 miles of Kae Court from Creek View Lane to its terminus; 0.3 miles of Megan’s Way from 90th Street to its terminus; and 0.16 miles of Veranda Lane from Megan’s Way to 820 feet south.
• One-year reappointments of Rob Richardson, Anna Marie Claussen, Jim Venturini, Lisa Frechette and Mark Oravetz to the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission, with all terms expiring on Jan. 1, 2022. Frechette serves as the commission’s hotelier representative.
• Acceptance of a certified survey map application from Vivian DeGrave for the subdivision of her parcel at 2825 Highway V into four lots, retaining 1.564 acres for existing residential and reserving three new undeveloped lots of 0.747, 0.747 and 0.684 acres for future residential development.
• Acceptance of Certified Survey Map and Condominium Map applications from TNG 10, LLC for the proposed 11-building, 22-unit Villas of Coach Hills residential development on Independence Drive.
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Riding in Walmart
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.