 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Pleasant names a new manager amid moves toward tourism independence
0 Comments
alert top story
MOUNT PLEASANT

Mount Pleasant names a new manager amid moves toward tourism independence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Most recently the Real Racine events director, Cari Greving has been tabbed to become Mount Pleasant’s first tourism manager.

Real Racine, the county’s convention and visitors bureau, has been feuding with Mount Pleasant in court as the village has stopped providing most of its hotel tax revenue to the bureau and instead has been using its hotel revenue to fund internal tourism efforts.

Without that tax money from Mount Pleasant, which is home to many of Racine County’s hotels, Real Racine’s viability is in jeopardy — especially if other local municipalities follow suit. In June, the City of Burlington began to explore leaving Real Racine.

Mount Pleasant, which incorporated as a village in 2003 and has drawn international attention since the Foxconn project was announced in 2017, has in recent years been aiming to establish more independence and become more than just a suburb of Racine.

Locomotive passed through Racine County on Friday, July 26, 2019. It is shown here along Willow Road. It traveled through Racine County around 9:30 a.m. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In January, the village started moving toward its own convention center — despite criticism for not first having conducted a feasibility study. In August, the Village Board and the village Tourism Commission approved an agreement to use village-owned land on 90th Street at Campus Drive, across the street from Village Hall, for the Mount Pleasant Veterans Memorial Convention Center.

In a statement, Village President David DeGroot said: “The vision that began in 2019 with Mount Pleasant’s strategic plan is now becoming real.”

The village’s goal is for the convention center to begin hosting events by 2023. “With the hiring of Cari Greving as our Tourism Manager,” DeGroot said, “the Mount Pleasant Veterans Memorial Convention Center will be hosting events the minute it opens.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Greving has worked with Real Racine since December 2016.

Upon announcing the hiring of Greving on Friday, Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission Chair Rob Richardson said in a statement: “The secret to the success of tourism is to hire the best, most qualified people and with the hiring of Cari, the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission has found the best person for the Tourism Manager position! With her ability to draw people with the many events she designs and creates, we will be filling hotel rooms in Mount Pleasant like never before.”

Cari Greving

Greving
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone footage shows more than 100 whales feeding off Australia coast

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News