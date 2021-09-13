Mount Pleasant names a new manager amid moves toward tourism independence

MOUNT PLEASANT — Most recently the Real Racine events director, Cari Greving has been tabbed to become Mount Pleasant’s first tourism manager.
Real Racine, the county’s convention and visitors bureau, has been feuding with Mount Pleasant in court as the village has stopped providing most of its hotel tax revenue to the bureau and instead has been using its hotel revenue to fund internal tourism efforts.
Without that tax money from Mount Pleasant, which is home to many of Racine County’s hotels, Real Racine’s viability is in jeopardy — especially if other local municipalities follow suit. In June, the City of Burlington began to explore leaving Real Racine.
Mount Pleasant, which incorporated as a village in 2003 and has drawn international attention since the Foxconn project was announced in 2017, has in recent years been aiming to establish more independence and become more than just a suburb of Racine.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
In January, the village started moving toward its own convention center — despite criticism for not first having conducted a feasibility study. In August, the Village Board and the village Tourism Commission approved an agreement to use village-owned land on 90th Street at Campus Drive, across the street from Village Hall, for the Mount Pleasant Veterans Memorial Convention Center.
In a statement, Village President David DeGroot said: “The vision that began in 2019 with Mount Pleasant’s strategic plan is now becoming real.”
The village’s goal is for the convention center to begin hosting events by 2023. “With the hiring of Cari Greving as our Tourism Manager,” DeGroot said, “the Mount Pleasant Veterans Memorial Convention Center will be hosting events the minute it opens.”
According to her LinkedIn page, Greving has worked with Real Racine since December 2016.
Upon announcing the hiring of Greving on Friday, Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission Chair Rob Richardson said in a statement: “The secret to the success of tourism is to hire the best, most qualified people and with the hiring of Cari, the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission has found the best person for the Tourism Manager position! With her ability to draw people with the many events she designs and creates, we will be filling hotel rooms in Mount Pleasant like never before.”
Racine offers a worldwide food tour
The start of a countywide, worldwide food tour
Racine is one of those old towns that keeps finding different areas for breaths of new life. Lake Michigan may be 1 billion years old, but the 50 sandy acres of North Beach in Racine keeps getting recognized as one of the most well-kept, kid-friendly and eventful beaches in the country — according to Parents and Midwest Living magazines.
And the beach might be a good place to burn some calories after this eating and imbibing on this all-Racine food tour: from a locally famous bakery item to secret family recipes to brand-new trendy eateries, this city’s food scene has worldwide roots.
Pizza, plus other ethnic food across town
Here’s the thing about Racine: There’s a lot of pizza. The city (as well as the rest of southeast Wisconsin) has had a strong Italian presence since the end of the 19th century.
Fresh off the boat, most of Wisconsin’s Italian-American immigrants had a tough time. Their olive skin left them ostracized, and learning a trade was a challenge when few spoke English.
This led to the forming of tight-knit groups, allowing their homeland’s traditions to lay down deeper roots in the New World.
Now, a full century later, those roots have grown into perpetually blossoming businesses where pizza remains king.
The iconic crunchy thin crust of Wells Brothers (2148 Mead St., Mount Pleasant) has kept this pizza joint in business since 1921, and it commonly places first in the yearly fan-voted Best of Racine contest. In 2006, Wells Brothers was named one of America’s top 10 pizzerias by the dining editors of Chicago Magazine, who described their pies “impossibly thin” and “impossibly crunchy.”
Bill Rivers, the owner of Wells Brothers, agrees: “I just don’t think there’s anything that tastes like our sauce and dough.” The secret to that ever-so-thin crust is the pizza roller that squeezes the dough between two rollers — a device that has lasted through the decades.
The most common runner-up for Racine’s best pizza are Infusino’s (3225 Rapids Drive) whose fluffy virgin crust is a favorite of The Journal Times’ newsroom, especially when it comes topped with the full slices of tomato, ham and pepperoni in the house special: Pizza A La Calabrese.
There’s also Mike & Angelo’s (6214 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant), which is known for its thin crust and has a sit-down atmosphere that seems straight out of The Godfather films.
Foreign Flavors
Foreign flavors continue to leave their thumbprints all over Racine’s food scene.
Chef Manny Salinas at Olde Madrid (418 Sixth St.) — a popular Spanish eatery in Downtown Racine that doesn’t have time for reservations, so make sure to show up with time to spare — learned the traditions of tapas from his Spanish mother, and they form the foundation for his restaurant. One of those traditions is strolling through the dining room, asking diners about their meals.
"My parents taught me to be polite, and I'm old-school basically," Salinas said in 2016. "I think it's very important that the customer see who's actually behind the scenes, who is making the food and who owns the place. And they take that to heart, that you come out and talk to them and actually stand by the food … I just want to appreciate the people that come here and I want to let them know that I appreciate them."
Main Moon (3900 Erie St.) and Main Moon 2 (4915 Washington Ave.), a pair of immigrant-owned restaurants, epitomize what you think of when you want “Chinese food.”
And Chit Chaat, the punny name of a new restaurant that’s proud to be “half Pakistani and half American,” offers an authentic spread of tapas-style dishes of varying spiciness alongside a chai tea/espresso bar. It’s owned by a youthful Pakistan native and his American wife who met in Japan before bringing Middle Eastern dishes to Wisconsin.
A lesson in language: “Chaat” (pronounced so it rhymes with “hot”) is a type of “savory snack” often served out of roadside carts across the Indian subcontinent, and now available in Downtown Racine.
Wine break
Every city in this state has a bar or two (most have more), but not all of them have a Downtown wine bar.
The aptly named Uncorkt, 240 Main St., which has been named Best Wine Store in the county four years running, does more than offer salutations. With classes in wine pairings and a craft beer roster rivaling its wine selection, the staff of Uncorkt aim to educate their patrons on the intricacies of the drinks.
Owner Tony Bigonia says his store's success comes from "the atmosphere, the camaraderie of being a customer here, like the old show 'Cheers.' You come as a stranger, you leave as a friend."
A Racine stop is not complete without kringle
You can't talk about Racine food without mentioning the kringle.
Southeastern Wisconsinites have developed a sweet twist on what had been a pretzel-like baked good from Denmark made using hand-rolled dough, folded as many as 81 times, if not more.
The kringle — often filled with fruits, nuts and creams — is tough to find anywhere in the U.S. outside of Racine.
O&H Danish Bakery is by far the most popular, with multiple locations across the area dating back to 1949. O&H Danish Bakery has locations at 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 1841 Douglas Ave., Racine; and 4006 Durand Ave., Racine
But for more traditional takes on the delicacy, Bendtsen’s Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., and Larsen Bakery, 3311 Washington Ave., in Uptown offer the flakiest of crusts.
Despite his family’s impact on Racine’s kringle culture, Donald Hutchinson — whose parents took over Larsen Bakery in 1969 — takes little credit for the cravings his Danish dishes feed.
“We’re blessed and busy,” Hutchinson said. “It’s unique … The customers are the ones who made it famous.”
Music too
At The Nash, 522 6th St., you can have your rock ‘n’ roll and ride it too. The two-story, dual-focus establishment features an Indian Motorcycle dealership on the first floor, but it often converts into a concert venue with an upstairs bar, providing music-lovers a unique view of bands playing down below. When the weather’s right, the music and quaffs are moved outside.
For a more traditional concert venue — known for its heavier choices of rock, drawing national acts from The Iron Maidens to 10 Years to Pop Evil to Mushroomhead — there’s Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave, just west of Interstate 94.
More must see places across Racine
In case you are still looking for something special check out one of these four restaurants. You will not leave hungry!
Blue Bear
2920 Taylor Ave.
After opening in 2016, the Blue Bear quickly became a favorite of locals desiring from-scratch meals, particularly those searching for vegan-friendly and gluten-free options. With new locations planned, this cat — err, bear — is out of the bag.
Butcher & Barrel Gastropub
300 Sixth St.
Steaks and seafood are the powerhouses of this classy pub that classifies itself as "A Modern Supper Club," although the burgers with toasted buns and specialty mac 'n' cheese shouldn't be overlooked.
Kewpee
520 Wisconsin Ave.
Ignore the dozens of baby dolls sitting behind the glass display case, and step into a diner that hasn't changed much since the 1920s — despite changing locations a couple times in its nearly 100-year history. Burgers made with fresh beef, fries and homemade root beer lead this cash-only menu.
Maple Table
520 Main St.
When this breakfast/lunch place opened in June, the Downtown location on the picaresque Monument Square was flooded with customers. Despite long waits, nobody seemed to leave, believing the well deserved hype of how good the farm-to-table, locally sourced options would be, including California crab cake Benedict and five-egg omelets would be.