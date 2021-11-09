Mount Pleasant man who may have been Wisconsin's oldest World War II vet dies at age 106

MOUNT PLEASANT — Roland “Bud” Pater, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and lived to become perhaps Wisconsin’s oldest World War II veteran, has died at the age of 106.

Pater died Friday morning at a hospice facility in Kenosha County, just a few weeks after celebrating his 106th birthday with friends and visitors at his home in Mount Pleasant.

His caretaker, Keith Kaydo, said Pater’s health deteriorated after the Oct. 11 birthday party.

“All he wanted to do was make his birthday,” Kaydo said. “He kept telling me he wanted to make his birthday. That was a goal of his.”

Coming in the midst of a Veterans Day (Thursday, Nov. 11) holiday season, Pater’s death is making a traditionally somber occasion even more so.

Shawn Rivers, interim director of the Racine County Veterans Service office, recalled meeting Pater and being fascinated by his stories of World War II.

Noting Pater’s distinction as perhaps Wisconsin’s oldest living veteran, Rivers said his death is a loss for the entire state.

“It’ll leave a void here — losing a treasure, a piece of history, like Mr. Pater,” Rivers said. But, he added, “His stories will live on in other people’s memories.”

Racine native

Born in Racine in 1915, Pater enjoyed model airplanes as a child. He graduated from Park High School in 1933 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1939, joining what author Tom Brokaw would later declare “the greatest generation.”

Serving in the Army Air Corps — the predecessor to today’s U.S. Air Force — he initially wanted to fly planes. But after discovering that he was not cut out for flying, he became a mechanic who repaired and maintained American fighter craft.

As U.S.-led forces battled to stop Adolf Hitler’s forces, Pater was stationed in Europe. He participated in both the landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day and in the Battle of the Bulge.

After the war, Pater, a lifelong lover of motorcycles, operated a Harley-Davidson dealership in Racine during the 1960s and ‘70s.

His wife, Evelyn, died in the 1990s, and he lived in Mount Pleasant with Kaydo, a former son-in-law who remained close friends with Pater for more than 40 years.

Kaydo, himself a veteran of the Vietnam War, said he loved Pater like family, and he is struggling to come to grips with Pater’s death.

“The world lost one of a kind,” he said.

Thinning numbers

Pater’s death comes as the number of surviving WWII veterans dwindles from an original 16 million to an estimated 240,000 remaining. According to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, an average of 234 are dying every day from among those who served in the war fought between the years 1939 and 1945.

Wisconsin has fewer than 4,400 living WWII vets.

Although nobody was quite sure, officials at the museum and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs believe Pater was among the oldest left in Wisconsin — if not the oldest.

At Pater’s 106th birthday party last month, two visitors from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Milwaukee turned out to honor him. They brought him a cake and two special medallions known as “challenge coins.”

One of them, Ann Knabe, a colonel in the Air Force Reserve, said she will cherish the memory of meeting Pater and of hearing his stories of WWII.

“Mr. Pater had a special place in my heart,” she said.

Knabe said she also was impressed to learn that Pater had wanted to be an airplane pilot. But after discovering that flying made him sick, he instead found another way to serve his country.

“Everyone contributes to the mission,” she said. “Without him, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. No details have been announced on funeral services.

