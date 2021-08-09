MOUNT PLEASANT — Before he got behind the camera, Barry Tait was on the wrestling mat.

It was 1985 and Tait was on the wrestling team for Racine Lutheran High School. His first experience in video production was renting a VHS camcorder and recording one of his tournaments.

“I wanted to get better with wrestling, and what better way than to be able to watch myself?” he said.

Fast forward to college: Tait received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1990. In 1993, he opened Tait Media, a video and media production company serving Southeastern Wisconsin.

The company recently expanded to its office at 8330 Corporate Drive in Mount Pleasant to include more studio space and a podcast room.

“We have about five times as much space as we did last year,” Tait said.

Helping companies

For the first four years of his company, Tait conducted business in his basement “like most good businesses do,” he said.

Early on, Tait traveled to weddings and covered other special events to kickstart his business. Since then, Tait has shifted his focus to specializing in producing videos for organizations like HALO Inc., Harley Davidson, S.C. Johnson and Real Racine.

Tait Media produces about 24 different videos for its clients, like training videos, question and answer segments and even movie spoofs. For example, Tait has helped Lennox produce “Avengers”- and “Wizard of Oz”-themed movies starring Lennox’s own employees.

Modern marketing

In over two decades of being in business, Tait has seen video production — and how companies use video as a marketing tool — change throughout the years.

“People are starting to get it,” Tait said of businesses recognizing how powerful video can be for marketing. “I think social media has helped because you see so much of it.”

As of 2020, 420 billion people are active on social media; each person spends almost three hours on social networks and messaging apps. Half of those users use social media to research brands and companies, making it a hub for marketing.

Tait Media has used this to its advantage by snipping the longer videos it films into smaller clips for its clients to post onto social media, a relatively new advertising strategy.

Dakota Lavota, 24, is a social media intern at Tait Media currently attending UW-Parkside. Interns like Lavota help keep Tait Media forward-thinking when it comes to integrating social media trends to its work.

And though Lavota often brings new ideas to Tait Media, like possibly helping companies use TikTok for branding, he values the experienced input the longstanding company offers him.

Lavota works closely with Tait himself: “He’s been a great mentor, so patient, and he helps me step-by-step. He knows everything.”

