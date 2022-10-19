Mount Pleasant man injured in rollover crash

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 77-year-old Mount Pleasant resident was injured in a rollover crash where his car ran up the guide wire on a power pole.
Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were dispatched Wednesday at 10 a.m. to a rollover crash with injuries at eastbound Highway 20 at the Willow Road exit. An off-duty South Shore Fire Department firefighter witnessed the accident and was on-scene assisting.
Officers and the firefighter were initially not able to assist the Mount Pleasant resident inside as the car had potentially “hot” wires attached to it. Once South Shore determined that the scene was safe, the man was extracted from the vehicle.
Initial indications pointed to a possible medical issue. The car went off the road and ran up the guide wire for the power pole, causing the top of the pole to break off, and the car to flip and come to rest on its side.
The male was in stable condition at the scene prior to being transported to Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant in Mount Pleasant.
