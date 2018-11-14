MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man has died following a Saturday morning crash at Highway 20 and Highway V, police said Wednesday.
The man, identified as 31-year-old Richard Keller, died on Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to Mount Pleasant Police.
Mount Pleasant Police responded, along with the South Shore Fire Department, at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of highways 20 and V. A caller said there were multiple injuries, and one of the vehicles — a Honda Civic — was on fire.
Keller was reportedly driving the Honda Civic west on Highway 20 while a 34-year-old woman from Racine was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander south on Highway V. Keller’s Honda reportedly entered the intersection of the highways and crashed into the Mitsubishi.
Police said Keller’s vehicle came to rest in the southwest ditch where it caught fire. Several citizens who police called “Good Samaritans” pulled Keller out of the burning car before police and firefighters arrived.
Keller was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, while the Mitsubishi driver was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where she was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Police did not believe driver impairment was a contributing factor in the crash, and no citations had been issued as of Saturday afternoon.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the reconstruction of the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon the crash was still under investigation and no further information was released.
A news release from Mount Pleasant Police initially incorrectly named the victim. The first name has been corrected.