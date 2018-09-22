Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mount Pleasant police
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man was arrested Friday for his fifth operating while intoxicated offense.

Mount Pleasant Police stopped Glenn A. Purlee, 56, at Washington Avenue and Emmertsen Road at 9:19 p.m. on Friday for a defective tail light.

According to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police, Purlee failed field sobriety tests and one of the test had to be stopped because Purlee couldn’t maintain his balance.

Purlee has previously been convicted of four OWI charges. Due to his prior convictions, the most recent in 2011, Purlee was not to operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of more than .02 percent. A breath test determined that his blood alcohol level was .19, well above the legal limit for anyone to drive, of .08.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

