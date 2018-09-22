MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man was arrested Friday for his fifth operating while intoxicated offense.
Mount Pleasant Police stopped Glenn A. Purlee, 56, at Washington Avenue and Emmertsen Road at 9:19 p.m. on Friday for a defective tail light.
According to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police, Purlee failed field sobriety tests and one of the test had to be stopped because Purlee couldn’t maintain his balance.
Purlee has previously been convicted of four OWI charges. Due to his prior convictions, the most recent in 2011, Purlee was not to operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of more than .02 percent. A breath test determined that his blood alcohol level was .19, well above the legal limit for anyone to drive, of .08.
Why? Why is this threat to society not in prison? Wake up Wisconsin - we need harsh and better laws for drunk driving. This is a joke.
5th OWI......Might be someone the Racine Democratic party should take a look at to run for a seat in Congress. Might check to see if he has a brother and gets along with him.
