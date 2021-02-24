Mount Pleasant looking to hire a full-time village attorney

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant is planning to hire a full-time village attorney, for which the Village Board finalized the pay grade and job description during a meeting Monday.
Village Board members agreed the position is needed due to increased legal billings, open records requests and since the village is constantly involved in negotiation.
According to a summary of the proposal of the new position, the hourly rate for the village attorney will be between $63.29 and $79.12.
The market hourly rate for attorneys has ranged from $120 to $495, the proposal said.
The job posting is currently online at Mount Pleasant’s website, mtpleasantwi.gov.
Previously, Mount Pleasant has worked with attorney Christopher Smith of Wesolowski, Reidenbach & Sajdak, S.C., a law firm based in Franklin.
