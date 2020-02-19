Mount Pleasant ‘likely’ to get 8-year extension for building fire station near Foxconn

MADISON — The state Assembly has approved giving more time to the Village of Mount Pleasant to build a new fire station near the Wisconn Valley Technology Park using tax funds to be generated by Foxconn.
Under the initial state bill, passed in 2017, Mount Pleasant would have had until 2024 to build a new fire station either within the Foxconn zone or within 1 mile of the zone, according to Claude Lois, the village’s contracted project director for the Foxconn development.
If the requested extension is approved by the state Legislature, the fire station won’t have to be built until 2032.
Scott Kelly, chief of staff for state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said that the bill “will likely pass” the Senate in March.
Wanggaard is one of four bipartisan Racine County representatives who sponsored the bill, including Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers.
The extension will allow more money to be created by the tax increment financing district (TID) Foxconn is building in, and also give more time for the South Shore Fire Department to assess where the best spot for a fire station would be.
This TID is the only TID in the state that allows funds from the TID to go toward public safety, such as building a new fire station and hiring more fire and police officers. Mount Pleasant’s 2020 budget includes nearly $1 million of TID funds to be spent on wages for firefighters and police officers.
Although the Assembly approved the bill that includes the eight-year fire station extension via voice vote on Tuesday, support was not unanimous.
Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, believes this kind of extension only underscores the concerns that Foxconn, the multibillion-dollar tech giant based in Taiwan, may be falling short of promises made when it accepted roughly $3 billion in tax incentives.