Mount Pleasant leaders essentially ignoring the final Foxconn holdout

YORKVILLE — Mount Pleasant village officials continue to say they followed eminent domain laws when they declared blighted nearly 3,000 acres of land, and about 40 homes that were in good shape, to make way for a Foxconn development that has fallen well short of initial projections.

It was one of the largest blight declarations the U.S. has ever seen.

Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is the final landowner in what is known as Area 1 — besides Foxconn itself and the village — continues to refer to Mount Pleasant’s blight designation and eminent domain use “fraud.”

Mahoney alleges that many of those who sold their properties to Mount Pleasant four years ago, for 140% of assessed value, did so because they feared the village might just take the land without the extra 40%.

“They had an eminent-domain gun to their head,” Mahoney said, lifting a hand to imitate holding a pistol to her own cranium, after an update from local officials on the Foxconn project Tuesday evening.

That differs from the portrayal given by village and county officials Tuesday evening during the first public Foxconn update since 2019.

During that update, Alan Marcuvitz, an attorney who counsels for the village in matters related to Foxconn, said that Mount Pleasant was “blessed at the beginning” with so many owners voluntarily moving when the village offered to buy their properties for 140% of assessed price — plus a stipend to help cover moving costs — or with the property owners making the first offer.

“The village has followed Wisconsin eminent domain laws to acquire additional property, paying just compensation and providing relocation benefits for additional lands that were purchased,” Marcuvitz said.

One house left

Nowadays around the Mahoney home, “it’s quiet … there’s nothing going on” said Kim Mahoney, who was 63 votes shy of being elected to the County Board in April 2020.

No major construction has occurred in Foxconn’s property within Area 1 since the High-Performance Computing Data Center, aka The Globe, opened in March 2021.

Mount Pleasant has been essentially ignoring the Mahoneys of late.

During Tuesday evening’s update, Marcuvitz said only Foxconn and Mount Pleasant own land in Area 1. When a member of the public interjected, pointing out he was ignoring the Mahoneys’ land — Kim Mahoney was in the room for the hearing — Marcuvitz did not correct himself.

Moments later, Marcuvitz was accused of telling an “outright lie.”

He had said that the Mahoneys declined to continue negotiations over their land, a claim the Mahoneys dispute. “Alan’s statement that the Village is willing to negotiate with us is news to us because they closed negotiations in February 2019,” Kim Mahoney said in an email Wednesday. The last formal negotiations, according to the Mahoneys, were during a mediation in February 2019.

She said that she and her husband had made four offers that were rejected by village staff. Marcuvitz never brought any of the offers to be voted on by the Village Board.

“The Village Board is his (Marcuvitz’s) client,” Mahoney continued. “He has an ethical obligation to share settlement offers with his client. They may have decided to accept one of the offers. Who knows?”

Marcuvitz said there’s no reason to allow the board to vote on a proposal from the Mahoneys until staff — i.e., himself and project manager Claude Lois — have come to an “agreement” with the Mahoneys.

Neither side has said what the dollar amount on any of the offers has been.

Mahoney called the offers Mount Pleasant made “low ball.”

A precedent for big payouts

The village has been willing to pay outsized amounts for land around Foxconn in the recent past.

Originally, the village was reportedly offering $50,000 per acre of farmland and/or 140% of assessed value for residential properties.

ICYMI: Mount Pleasant settled with homeowners near Foxconn weeks before Intel deal fell through Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.

But in 2020, the village offered nearly $1.6 million for 1.5 acres of frontage near Interstate 94.

Then, to purchase fewer than three acres immediately southeast of where Highway 11 runs underneath Interstate 94, the village paid $569,300, in addition to $226,700 in relocation benefits, to Rodney and Cathy Jensen.

The payments to the Jensens totaling $796,000 was almost quadruple the most recent assessed fair-market price for their property.

