Mount Pleasant includes plans for new pickleball court at Campus Park

Communications and marketing

Another focus area in the village’s proposed 2021 budget is creation of a comprehensive communications and marketing plan. Mount Pleasant’s 2020 budget included the creation of a communications and tourism coordinator position, which was filled in February with the hiring of Anna Marie Smetana.

“We were lucky to get a seasoned professional to join our ranks,” Murphy said of Smetana “She will be spending the remainder of this year and next year getting the village and our Tourism Commission to the next level. She will be working with all of us to create a comprehensive strategy to communicate with both our full-time citizens and our part-time visitors.”

Partnerships for growth

Murphy said Mount Pleasant’s 2021 budget also includes funding to continue the village’s existing growth-oriented partnerships with Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC).