Mount Pleasant includes plans for new pickleball court at Campus Park

MOUNT PLEASANT — One of the focus areas in Mount Pleasant’s proposed 2021 budget includes provisions for building out the village’s Civic Campus area on Campus Drive “to create a gathering center for citizens to participate in community-wide events like tree-lightings, Halloween celebrations, arts and cultural happenings.
“This budget includes funds to put pen to paper to develop a plan for the Civic Campus area,” Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said. “An important part of the Civic Campus is also funded in the budget with the creation of a final plan and related engineering documents for Campus Park as well as adjacent land.”
Next year’s Campus Park plans call for the $110,000 development of outdoor courts for pickleball, a paddle sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong on a badminton-sized court.
Murphy noted the village is also looking to build out its river parks in the 2021 budget proposal.
“Our Pike River Parkway continues to be the crown jewel of our park system,” she said. “It’s time to add more gems to the Mount Pleasant river park system. There is a significant investment added in this budget for the Hood’s Creek Improvement Project funded, in part, with an increase to the storm water fee (a $5 increase for the average residential homeowner). We are also fortunate to receive grant funds for the ongoing design and eventual construction of the Lamparek Creek area around the Foxconn project.”
Mount Pleasant operates nine park facilities totaling more than 300 acres of land offering a wide variety of recreational facilities.
Public Safety
As the village’s largest budget expenditure area, Murphy said investments in the village’s public safety assets were also a budgetary priority.
“This budget funds part of the training costs for our Mount Pleasant Police Department to send a candidate to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Command Collage,” she noted. “The funds will be combined with a specialized training grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”
Murphy also noted that the village’s 2021 budget also included $185,000 for the purchase of three new squad cars.
Infrastructure investments
Infrastructure investments also figured prominently in the village’s 2021 budget proposal, including funding for the reconstruction of Oakes Road, inclusive of plans to alleviate the chronic traffic bottleneck near Case High School and Delta Hotel, just south of Washington Avenue (State Highway 20).
Murphy noted that several million dollars, funded through sewer rate increases, are earmarked in the proposed 2021 budget for reducing clear water entry into the sanitary sewer system to hopefully alleviate “years-long flooding issues along Chicory [Road], as well as Cozy Acres [Road].”
Communications and marketing
Another focus area in the village’s proposed 2021 budget is creation of a comprehensive communications and marketing plan. Mount Pleasant’s 2020 budget included the creation of a communications and tourism coordinator position, which was filled in February with the hiring of Anna Marie Smetana.
“We were lucky to get a seasoned professional to join our ranks,” Murphy said of Smetana “She will be spending the remainder of this year and next year getting the village and our Tourism Commission to the next level. She will be working with all of us to create a comprehensive strategy to communicate with both our full-time citizens and our part-time visitors.”
Partnerships for growth
Murphy said Mount Pleasant’s 2021 budget also includes funding to continue the village’s existing growth-oriented partnerships with Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC).
“This budget continues our commitment to two outstanding organizations,” she noted. “RCEDC is one of our best and most lucrative partnerships in our history, partnering with us to bring Foxconn to Mount Pleasant, with more really wonderful businesses coming in 2021. In addition, we are delighted that RAMAC has one of the best leadership development courses in Wisconsin and we plan on sending two more department heads in 2021.”
Murphy added that a partnership opportunity with Gateway Technical College is anticipated in 2021.
