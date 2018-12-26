MOUNT PLEASANT — A proposed 269-unit, $43.5 million apartment development, to be known as The Villages and planned for a site west of the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, is moving forward, but not without opposition.
Travis Yanke lives on a cul-de-sac just south of Old Spring Street. It’s in a quiet pocket of a couple dozen houses with small neighborhood streets running through it. The neighborhood has easy access to multiple major roads nearby, but it isn’t really infringed upon by nearby hustle and bustle.
In the next few years, that calm could change pretty quickly.
The proposed development could soon be attached to the southern portion of Yanke’s neighborhood. It’s been proposed by Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners and the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission, after an hourlong discussion on Dec. 19, unanimously recommended rezoning for the 13-building project. The rezoning recommendation is slated to go to the Village Board January for consideration.
Proceed with caution
Under the proposed plan, the only current access for vehicles to get to the proposed construction site/apartments would be directly through low-traffic roads in Yanke’s neighborhood, which makes him and other neighbors nervous.
“Higher traffic volume means less safety for our families,” Yanke explained.
While noting those concerns, the Plan Commission also had to consider that the plots Wangard Partners wants to build on are in a prime location to increase the village’s capacity for new residents. The 20-plus-acre area is currently farmland.
“Yes, we have a need in the community (for more housing). But the question is, to fulfill that need, are we totally ignoring the concerns of the homeowners?” asked Ram Bhatia, a village trustee who serves on the Plan Commision.
With other municipalities jumping in on higher-density residential developments — like Union Grove’s incoming 73-unit The Granary Townhomes project and a plan to create almost 500 new apartments in Oak Creek announced in October — Mount Pleasant doesn’t want to miss out on having people move to the village.
Back and forth
Bhatia entered last week’s Plan Commission meeting feeling conflicted regarding Wangard Partners’ proposal. He knows the village will likely be called upon to create housing for as many as 10,000 new residents (maybe more) in the next decade, but he also doesn’t want that influx to disrupt the lives of current residents.
At a lengthy public hearing, residents shared concerns for over an hour, saying they were nervous about having apartments abutting single-family housing and affecting the village’s “rural character,” in addition to traffic concerns. Several residents asked why the apartments couldn’t be built elsewhere.
Jerry Franke, a retired developer, defended the location choice, as did several Mount Pleasant staff members.
“We need to come up with a wider array of housing choices available,” Franke said.
Village Planner Robin Palm said that the proposed location for The Villages, located off 90th Street, is among the best positions in the village to put this kind of development. The Villages would be less than 1.5 miles from points of interest like Marcus Renaissance Cinema, Case High School, the village's Campus Park and the Amtrak train station in Sturtevant.
The proposed spot, although it may not be preferable to some single-family homeowners, would require few infrastructural additions, such as the installation of new water lines that would be required in the more rural northeast corner of the county, according to Palm.
“The nearby locations of amenities is ideal for density in this particular area,” Community Development Director Sam Schultz said.
“We have to build it somewhere … (Mount Pleasant) cannot accommodate current housing needs,” Palm added. “There is a whole quarter of the village that’s zoned for Foxconn currently. There might be a lot of land right now, but once you start (zoning) everything as R-1 (low-density residential) lots, all of that will be gone and then you have no place left.”
Developers haven’t expressed an interest in low-density housing in the area, Franke said, favoring apartment-style residences, which may better suit newcomers to the area. Franke, along with Palm and Schultz, added that putting apartments like The Villages on undeveloped land on the outskirts of Mount Pleasant would be incredibly costly because of the infrastructure needs. It also wouldn’t be as desirable for prospective residents.
“We don’t have any developers coming forward with R-1 subdivision lots,” Plan Commission Chairman Davis Driver said.
What about roads?
As for the traffic concerns shared by Yanke, his neighbors and some village leaders, there have been ideas thrown around to create an east-west boulevard connecting The Villages to Fancher Road to the west, thus adding more entry and exit options for residents.
However, since Fancher Road is also part of Highway H, it’s controlled by the county. Changing the road would require county approval. Other major thoroughfares, like Highway 20 to the south and Spring Street to the north, are also under the control of other entities — the state for Highway 20 and the county for Spring Street (Highway C).
Even if connecting roads get approved, it’s too early to tell what changes will be allowed or how they'll be paid for.
Whatever happens, Mark Lake, director of retail development for Wangard Partners, wants to push forward and hopes to have people moved into The Villages as soon as possible.
“This is a development that is really needed,” he said.
