Halloween

MOUNT PLEASANT — Ghosts, witches, vampires and their parents are invited to trick or treat at Mount Pleasant Campus Park for the ‘Ghost and Goblin’ walk for free.

The event takes place on Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and area businesses and organizations will be present to pass out “goodies to all those ghosts and goblins from the back of their vehicles.”

There will be a special pre-walk from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. for children with special needs and disabilities.

The event is hosted by the village’s Parks and Recreation Department along with the Citizen Academy Alumni group. There will also be music and other family friendly activities.

Also on Oct. 26, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are participating in a “prescription drug take back initiative” asking for individuals to hand in their unused or expired prescription medication.

Those willing to hand over their medication can do so between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and can go to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive, and Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road.

Individuals can drop off their expired or unused medications anytime at the police department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday all year round.

The police department is asking for prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Do not bring illegal drugs, needles/sharps/epi-pens, mercury thermometers, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), flares, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, chemicals, oil, or gas) or acids.

