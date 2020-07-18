Mount Pleasant gets good marks on preliminary audit report

Total 2019 village expenditures of $20,864,035 ran 2.3% under budget, despite fire department expenditures running $254,263 over budget. Public Works expenditures ran $161,767 under budget according to the report.

“Pretty much most departments were right in line with their budget,” Maccoux said. “Ultimately, the village department heads did a good job of managing the 2019 budget.”

Corrective measures

Village Administrator Maureen Murphy provided some perspective on just how far Mount Pleasant has come in improving its financial controls and accountability.

“The same night that I was hired in November 2017 the village auditor testified that the village had not balanced its bank accounts,” she recalled. “He also stated that there were roughly 100 journal entries as well as several material misstatements.

Murphy noted that since that time, the village hired a new finance director and lead accountant. They have worked diligently to get the village to a ‘clean’ audit, she said.