Mount Pleasant forest named in honor of teacher inducted into Old-Growth Forest Network

MOUNT PLEASANT — Sanders Park Hardwoods State Natural Area in Mount Pleasant was officially inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network on Wednesday.

A ceremony for the induction was held at Picnic Area 6 where a plaque was presented to Racine County Parks staff and a “short interpretive hike” followed, showcasing the forest. The plaque is to be placed somewhere in the park, but an exact location is to be determined. Both events were open to the public.

Sanders Park Hardwoods is a State Natural Area within Sanders Park and Campground, owned and managed by Racine County Parks. It is located off Wood Road, southeast of the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Wood Road.

The mission of the Old-Growth Forest Network is to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, mature, publicly accessible forests.

Founded in 2012 by Joan Maloof, OGFN is based in Easton, Maryland, and has dedicated more than 170 forests in 32 states. OGFN’s program works to identify forests for the network, ensure their protection from logging and connect people to these properties to experience mature forests.

Originally purchased by Racine County in 1930, the 33-acre area was dedicated 30 years later to Edwin “Pop” Sanders, who had been a Racine biology teacher. Sanders Park Hardwoods was designated a State Natural Area in 1967.

Racine County Director of Public Works and Development Services Julie Anderson said the State Natural Area designation added a preserve status, but the recognition from the forest network “adds another layer of importance and preservation.”

“It’s really special,” Anderson said. “Considering we’re in the middle of an urbanizing area, it’s just remarkable that it’s easy to get into the park, it’s easy to park, it’s easy to walk around and there’s trails cut through. You don’t have to do a lot to get to this park. It’s accessible. And it’s here for the enjoyment of the public and there’s no fee, so you can get in here free of charge, which is wonderful.”

During the induction ceremony, Anderson read aloud minute notes from the County Board meeting in 1930.

“Their report said that this property is the only natural forest property that can be obtained that is so conveniently located and accessible to the citizens of Racine County,” Anderson said. “What a gift, 92 years ago, that the County Board of Supervisors decided upon to make this into a park area.”

Joining the network

Sanders Park Hardwoods State Natural Area is the fifth Wisconsin forest to join the Old-Growth Forest Network, and the third this year.

It is joining Cathedral Pines in Oconto County, Muskego County Park in Waukesha County, Plum Lake Hemlock Forest State Natural Area in Vilas County and Holmboe Conifer Forest State Natural Area in Oneida County.

Old-Growth Forest Network is a national network of old-growth and future old-growth sites across the country. The network adds forests with old growth, or really nice, high-quality, second growth, said Nick Sanchez, Midwest regional manager for OGFN.

“It’s a matter of balance on the landscape and protecting the right places, especially those that have higher biological values, like the biodiversity here in this park,” he said.

He said the network not only looks for the oldest forests around, but also for accessibility. Managing organizations such as a county parks system taking care of the forests help.

He noted Sanders Park has a lot of diversity of species and is structurally diverse, allowing for all kinds of living things to thrive in the forest.

“It must have been spectacular 100 years ago, and to think that all his time has passed, and it’s still spectacular and a place where people are enjoying it,” Sanchez said. “We want people engaging with these places and seeing the value of them. The best way to do that is to get people in the forest, and together, and asking questions.”

Who was Edwin Sanders?

“Pop” Sanders was described as a “lover of nature” in a 1968 article in The Journal Times. He worked on a farm in his young adult life in Fond du Lac County.

According to Journal Times archives, he began teaching in 1906 after graduating from Beloit College. He worked in Necedah, Manitowoc and his native South Dakota. He came to Racine in 1918 and worked at the former Racine High School and then Park High School.

In 1947, he was supposed to retire from teaching after more than 40 years, but instead took positions at the former Vocational Technical and Adult School, St. Catherine’s High School in Racine and also Kenosha schools.

He loved taking students on field trips; he often took groups of Girl and Boy Scouts through Sanders Park. He loved gardening and bird watching.

He wrote a book called “Practical Biology.” He earned multiple awards for his accomplishments in conservation and science.

He enjoyed expanding and upgrading his colored slide collection of wildflowers. He gave sets to the Racine Unified School District and the Milwaukee Museum of Natural History, later called the Milwaukee Public Museum.

He died at age 89 on Dec. 7, 1971.

Park history

Sanders Park was first known as Hence Woods, and then opened as Forest Park in 1930. The County Board voted to change the name to Sanders Park in 1960.

“Forest Park … is and should remain a preserve,” Sanders wrote in a 1962 letter. “It is now Sanders Park … former members of my Park High School biology classes, Scout leaders and members of the Racine Garden Club prompted the name change because they knew of my conservation activities there and wished to honor me. I appreciate that.”

Sanders would’ve been pleased to know the park was inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network. His 1962 letter, warning against future development that might disrupt or destroy the park’s natural splendor, displayed a love for preservation.

“Speaking in community interest, in view of that shown me in the renaming of the park, I hereby appoint the 150 members of my 1933 Park High biology classes who visited the park with me then, and the many Scouts who have been with me there since on nature hikes, as life guardians of this park so that nobody may harm it or confuse the public mind of its original purpose — a natural hardwood forest preserve. And I further suggest that their children inherit the duty and privilege of being its future guardians.”