Mount Pleasant extends public health emergency declaration

MOUNT PLEASANT — With a sharp spike in cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic across Wisconsin, the United States and much of the world, the Mount Pleasant Village Board this week approved a 40-day renewal of the village’s public health emergency declaration, first adopted on March 17, based on current state and federal guidance.

“This gives the village and the Village Board flexibility as the coronavirus positive tests and hospitalizations continue to kind of rage through the state and the county,” said village attorney Christopher R. Smith. “It allows us to, if the county health officer deems appropriate, immediately switch to virtual meetings, which we did earlier this year with a lot of success and without any interruption of running of the village government. It also allows the village president … if the village board cannot meet … virtually for whatever reason … to take actions that normally would be reserved for the board … This is a kind of a preparation measure to give us those abilities.”

In a related move, Mount Pleasant village trustees approved re-establishing a temporary “standby until deemed essential” category of employees.