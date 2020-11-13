Mount Pleasant extends public health emergency declaration

MOUNT PLEASANT — With a sharp spike in cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic across Wisconsin, the United States and much of the world, the Mount Pleasant Village Board this week approved a 40-day renewal of the village’s public health emergency declaration, first adopted on March 17, based on current state and federal guidance.
“This gives the village and the Village Board flexibility as the coronavirus positive tests and hospitalizations continue to kind of rage through the state and the county,” said village attorney Christopher R. Smith. “It allows us to, if the county health officer deems appropriate, immediately switch to virtual meetings, which we did earlier this year with a lot of success and without any interruption of running of the village government. It also allows the village president … if the village board cannot meet … virtually for whatever reason … to take actions that normally would be reserved for the board … This is a kind of a preparation measure to give us those abilities.”
In a related move, Mount Pleasant village trustees approved re-establishing a temporary “standby until deemed essential” category of employees.
“Given that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, this resolution would be utilized if we have a situation where we need to keep folks on the payroll, continue to provide them health insurance, but send them home,” said Village Administrator Maureen Murphy. “This gives the management team here a little bit of flexibility when it comes to those employees that we can place on standby.”
Added Village President David DeGroot, “Let’s hope that we don’t need it, but it’s there if we do need it.”
As part of the resolution, 44 village employees were placed into the “standby until deemed essential” category, which requires them to be on standby status during their regularly scheduled work hours and be available to perform their duties should their supervisor deem their presence essential and request that they come to work. Employees will be kept on the payroll until the emergency is over, at which time the “standby until deemed essential” category will be eliminated and the employees returned to their previous categorizations.
Land conveyed
Paving the way for future ]development by Foxconn, the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Monday approved the conveyance of five Area 1 parcels (201, 202, 513, 514, 515 and 516) north of Highway KR along Wisconn Valley Way on or before Dec. 30 to Wisconsin-incorporated FEWI Development Corp.
The combined area of the properties is 154.11 acres – 72.20 acres in the east parcel (513) and 81.82 acres in the west parcel (201, 202, 513, 514, 515 and 516), the two parcels being separated by Wisconn Valley Way.
“Our focus is to get it done yet this year so next year it goes on the tax rolls,” said Claude Lois, the village’s Foxconn development director.
Lease agreement OK’d
In other news, village trustees approved leasing two acres of a 19.79 village-owned parcel at 4529 Hwy. 41 on a monthly basis to Zignego Co., Inc., which plans to stockpile milling materials from roadway projects for use at a later date.
Payments to the village under the lease are $1,500 per month.
