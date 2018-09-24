MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village Board on Monday approved a contract to build a new emergency medical service station for the South Shore Fire Department for $1.09 million, more than double the original estimate of $500,000.
The station is to be constructed in the northeast portion of the village near the intersection of Emmertsen Road and Spring Street.
Absolute Construction Enterprises of Caledonia received the contract to construct the station, with a bid of $976,000. The Village Board approved more than that to cover any other unforeseen costs that may arise.
Gary Feest was the only board member who voted against the reallocation. He called the doubling of the budget “the old bait and switch” and said he felt deceived by Fire Chief Bob Stedman who had “adamantly assured (the board) that his $500,000 (estimate) was good.”
Feest believes the total cost will end up being more than $1.1 million, especially because the current estimate doesn’t include furnishing costs for the building.
Stedman responded that the information he relayed to the board months ago was based on information he received from an architect, and that delays in rezoning the lot by the board caused the cost to rise.
“This was no switch and bait,” Stedman said.
Feest, who works in construction, said he asked a colleague to make an unofficial estimate on the EMS station months ago. Feest said he was told by this estimator that it would cost no less than $700,000, and he brought this up during the budget proposal process. Plans moved forward regardless.
Trustee Ram Bhatia said had qualms about spending $1 million. But he said that adding the EMS station is necessary, even with the increased cost, because of the need for faster response times on the north side.
“It’s about public safety,” Village President Dave DeGroot said. “At a million dollars? It doesn’t cross that line yet.”
Stedman told the board that more than 25 percent of the calls the department receives are in the region around the new station, and that more than four-fifths of all calls South Shore receives are EMS calls.
Finding the money
The amount of $423,000 was included in the original Mount Pleasant annual budget for anticipated construction of the station.
The board approved the following reallocations of funds Monday to cover the entire anticipated EMS station cost:
- $525,000 from the department’s salary and benefits budget, which was left over for six firefighter positions that were never filled. Stedman said that not filling those positions was somewhat planned, in case the station ended up costing more than expected.
- $100,000 came from the village’s impact fees account.
- $13,000 was taken from a surplus which resulted from the administrative assistant position having been either unfilled or unpaid for the last three months.
- $10,000 was taken from equipment purchases that can be delayed.
- $19,000 that had been planned to be spent on a “traffic pre-emption system” was covered by the State of Wisconsin, leaving money left over for the village.
“This is getting the money in the right pot, where it belongs … this is just the moving of funds, ” Mount Pleasant Finance Director Michael Bonn said of the reallocations.
Public disapproval
Before approving the resolution, the Village Board and Stedman were chastised by several community members, who claimed the board had lacked foresight for not anticipating rising costs.
Former Mount Pleasant Trustee Dan Schultz claimed more planning would’ve saved the village money.
The lot where the EMS station is planned to be built isn’t big enough for a full fire station, which Schultz said will be necessary sometime in the next decade and make the estimated $1.1 million station irrelevant.
Stedman told The Journal Times that Schultz is incorrect: There isn’t a need for a new fire station on the north side — only that EMS response times are too high.
Dan Dimler said he feared the cost would increase up to $1.5 million. He also said that some of the rising cost had been a result of “the Foxconn effect.”
He added that if Foxconn would be blamed for the doubling cost of the EMS station, “why should homeowners settle for 40 percent more than the assessed value?” That was a reference to how much some residents are being paid to vacate their homes to make way for Foxconn.
Kelly Gallaher, the leader of the A Better Mount Pleasant group and who is married to Dimler, said Foxconn shouldn’t be blamed for all of the increased cost.
“It wasn’t a perfect storm. It was bad math and bad planning,” Gallaher charged. “Seldom are projects allowed to go 100 percent over budget.”
(2) comments
Only in a place like Mount Pleasant would rehire a clown like Boobie Boy Stedman and his Ponzi schemes.
A big thanks to the taxpayers of Lake Park for financing this understaffed garage! Just think a few years ago the Chief couldn't fix the roof on your fire station. Any wonder why this guys is still working in his 70's? Maybe its because he isn't good with money? Pretty easy cutting public safety living an hour away in Waukesha.
