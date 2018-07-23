MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board voted unanimously on Monday to establish a tourism commission which plans to take control of the revenue collected by the hotel room tax starting next Jan. 1.
The commission plans to begin meeting and working within the next few weeks but will not have control of the funds until 2019.
The decision to separate, at least partially, from Real Racine has created some uproar within the village as residents have used their public comment to voice their disagreement with the decision.
For 35 years, the village has diverted 75 percent of revenue from the room tax to Real Racine, a regional tourism entity that focuses on promoting Racine County and other municipalities with events. Recently the revenue collected by Mount Pleasant hotel rooms has totaled almost $700,000.
The village’s contributions make up about half of the total tourism bureau annual budget.
The commission, comprised of five appointed members, will provide an annual expense report and budget for the following year to the Village Board along with periodic reports throughout the year.
Changing the ordinance
Before establishing the new tourism commission, village trustees unanimously voted to change its ordinance pertaining to its room tax allocation to allow for a commission to take control of the funds. Included in that ordinance is the provision that the commission can divert funds as it chooses, such as to an entity such as the tourism bureau.
On Monday Dave Blank, CEO of Real Racine, reminded the board of the number of events that come to the county and the role the village plays in the overall benefit to the county.
“Some parts of the county provide shopping opportunities, others have restaurants, others have attractions and Mount Pleasant provides the overnight facilities for the majority of the hotel rooms,” Blank said. “All are necessary to make Racine County a tourist destination.”
Blank attempted to put to rest any misconceptions that Real Racine makes money off of the events that it brings in, saying “We do not.”
“We have to pay the event’s rights holders a bid fee — usually a local government or an organization — and a facility fee,” Blank said. “Ideally the event will bring in some additional overnights, and we’ll make additional revenue from the increase in room tax paid. The local businesses are the ones that reap the benefits.”
Rob Richardson currently serves on the Real Racine board representing Mount Pleasant. He said he was disappointed by the uproar caused by the prospect of the village creating its own tourism commission.
“We have one chance to do this right,” Richardson said. “I think getting the impact and views, and the work, from a Mount Pleasant tourism committee will make the future Mount Pleasant representation actually more valuable for the Real Racine board and more effective.”
Board member Anna Marie Clausen said the village is not “severing” its relationship with the tourism bureau.
“That is not what we intend,” Clausen said. “We intend to make this a better organization, to work together, to focus on tourism that we anticipate coming in to the community and then have a little bit better control on the finances. But we definitely want to continue to work with Real Racine.”
Board member Gary Feest said from his perspective, the establishment of a tourism commission is about “the issue of control.”
“If we’re dumb, we’re going to do a bunch of stupid things in the future with this potential commission,” Feest said. “I’m praying that with enough good intentions, the control that we’re going to exert on our ability and legal right with this commission, is going to make good decisions for not only Real Racine and the rest of the county … I think there are opportunities and discussions to be had for many ideas to come to more fruition.”
