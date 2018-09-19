MOUNT PLEASANT — After bids for the proposed Emmertsen Road emergency medical services station came in at nearly double the $500,000 budgeted for the project, the Mount Pleasant Village Board will have an opportunity to weigh in on the topic.
On Tuesday, the village Finance/Legal/License Committee approved two resolutions to help move the proposed station, planned to be built near the intersection of Emmertsen and Spring Street, one step closer reality.
The committee approved two resolutions, one approving $1.09 million to go toward building the EMS station and the other approving the contract for the project to go to Absolute Construction Enterprises of Racine, which bid $976,000.
The Village Board will likely vote on these two resolutions at its meeting this Monday.
South Shore Fire Department Chief Robert Stedman said he met with the village finance director to discuss the transfer of funds from other areas in the department’s budget to make up for the discrepancy in cost.
Funds were moved from accounts that were earmarked for salaries of personnel who were never hired, equipment that hasn’t been bought, and fire impact fees.
“Delays in moving forward with this project might result in the project having to be bid again, and the chance that the construction could increase even more,” Stedman said.
Although the committee approved $1.09 million and the bid is only for $976,000, Stedman said the remaining funds would be used for any unexpected costs for the project.
How it got here
The EMS station was originally approved in the 2018 budget for $500,000, but Stedman said the village got caught “in a perfect storm” when prices for materials and contractors went up.
“The need for the EMS station has not gone away,” Stedman said. “Since the budget was approved last fall, the economy has improved a great amount with the result being a strong increase in construction and residential building projects. Due to the amount of new construction, subcontractors are difficult to find … in many cases the cost of building materials has gone up 20 to 30 percent.”
The village went through two rounds of bidding, with the first two bids coming in May each at more than $1 million, and the second round with four bids and the lowest coming from Absolute Construction for about $976,000.
If approved, Stedman said, the station is planned to be built by the end of June 2019.
“We would prefer a full-sized fire station, to be honest with you,” Stedman told the committee, but added the cost to build, staff and maintain a station could cost the village millions. “Our need over there is for EMS responses, that’s really what it is.
“It’s unique, but I think we’re going to solve a problem that’s there; it’s not going to get any less of a problem over there because our calls keep coming … all we’re trying to do is fix as much as we can with as little resources as we can and solve the problem now.”
‘Bait and switch’
Although he’s not on the Finance Committee, village Trustee Gary Feest was present at Tuesday’s meeting and sat silently during the discussion. Afterwards Feest expressed his frustrations with how the process to build the EMS station has gone.
During previous discussions about building the EMS station, Feest contends that Stedman was “adamant” that it could be built for $500,000.
“The idea was he was thoroughly convincing the board that for $500,000 he’ll have this house up and running,” Feest said, adding he did not think it could be done for that cost. “I had a discussion with the chief and basically, he kind of blew me off, and said his estimates are good and he’ll get it done.”
Calling Stedman’s cost analysis of the station a “bait and switch,” Feest said he does not buy the excuse of increased costs of materials and contractors as being the reason bids came in so high and added the cost for furnishings and staffing were not part of the $500,000 pitch.
“It will probably be $1.5 million before it’s all set and done, before the mailbox is actually there,” Feest said. “Probably around $600,000 to $1 million to staff… this is a $2.5 million project that started out as ‘for $500,000 and labor (costs) we’ll have this up and running for the village.’ ”
Feest said he feels the village is focusing more on the north side of the village and contends that a similar project would not be approved for the south side of the village.