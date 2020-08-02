Mount Pleasant Comfort Inn remodeled, rebranded as Clarion; Super 8 remodel next

While admittedly a “scary time” for business, Patel is optimistic about the future, saying he feels COVID-19 “is not a permanent issue.”

“In six months I can be done with my renovations, ready to go when there is no pandemic or maybe there is a vaccine,” he explained. “That’s what my hope is. I feel like I’m ahead of the game … I think it’s a good time to make the investments … I look at it as I should use my money wisely and put it into renovations, invest back into the properties so that they grow, they pay off, when the times are right. This is a good time to prepare for that time.”

Attracted by potential

Patel said he and his wife were drawn to the area for both personal and entrepreneurial reasons, attracted by “beautiful” and “amazing” Wisconsin and the “great” and “very friendly” people, as well as the economic potential of the growing I-94 corridor.