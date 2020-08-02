Mount Pleasant Comfort Inn remodeled, rebranded as Clarion; Super 8 remodel next

MOUNT PLEASANT — For Mount Pleasant hotelier H.D. Patel, there’s a measure of pleasure, pride and creative challenge in making old, worn out things new again.
“I like to buy anything that needs a lot of work and convert it to something better,” Patel noted. “I love the challenge. I see a bright side in the properties. This area, this region, gave me a great start that I can build on.”
For Patel, 34, and his wife, Jinal, who relocated from Schaumburg, Ill., to Pleasant Prairie with their 2017 purchase of the Choice Hotels International-affiliated Comfort Inn at 1154 Prairie Drive in Mount Pleasant, significant investments have been made in a substantial $900,000 two-phase interior renovation of the 78-room hotel, with public areas renovated last year and guest rooms refreshed earlier this year.
Patel said another $200,000 is slated for exterior renovations at the hotel later this year.
The Comfort Inn renovations come with a variety of localizing features, including a lobby mural featuring local attractions like the circa-1880 National Register-listed Wind Point Lighthouse, North Beach, the Racine Zoo and famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s landmark local buildings.
Likewise, accent walls behind the headboards in each guest room feature one of six wall-length local attraction mural scenes, including various lakefront views, Frank Lloyd Wright architecture and Downtown Racine’s Main Street Bridge over the Root River.
As part of the ongoing renovation of the Comfort Inn, which opened in 1988, Patel said the hotel will transition its branding to Choice Hotels’ new Clarion Pointe flag on Aug. 11. Choice Hotels launched Clarion Pointe on Sept. 20, 2018 as a midscale select-service brand.
“It’s another exciting new brand from Choice Hotels,” Patel said of Clarion Pointe. “This Clarion Pointe will be the very first hotel to open under the Clarion Pointe brand in Wisconsin.”
Super 8 remodel
Winding up one gut-and-rebuild challenge, entrepreneur Patel is building on his track record of success at Comfort Inn as he finds himself once again rolling up his sleeves with his July 13 purchase of economy hotel Super 8 by Wyndham, 1150 Oakes Road, in Mount Pleasant. The 61-room Super 8 opened in 1994.
“We saw great success with this one (Comfort Inn), so we bought another hotel in Racine County in Mount Pleasant, the Super 8,” Patel said, noting the property is badly in need of upgrade renovations. “Right now, everything is run down, old. It’s not exactly value for the money.”
Looking to transform the Super 8 property, Patel is planning an ambitious $1 million “full complete gut-out” exterior and interior renovation, with plans to complete a “more attractive” stucco-and-stone exterior renovation “before winter hits,” when interior work will begin. Renovations at Super 8 will include an expanded lobby area and a state-of-the-art covered canopy entrance for guests to drive in and unload their luggage. Guest rooms will receive a total refresh with new furniture, fixtures and lighting.
Once renovations are completed, Patel plans to transition the Super 8 to an undisclosed but nationally-recognized upper mid-scale hotel banner.
Patel said his purchase of the Super 8 and plans for a significant upgrading of the property was driven, in part, by “the demand in the area,” citing catalyst area development projects like Foxconn and the 96-acre Aurora Medical Center complex being developed at I-94 and State Hwy. 20.
Patel said the upgrades of his Comfort Inn and Super 8 properties are aimed at providing guests with “value for their money” in a “family-friendly, business-friendly, tourist-friendly” environment.
“You walk in and you see the difference, you feel refreshed,” Patel said of interior renovations at Comfort Inn, which will be mirrored at Super 8. “I want to make sure that everybody feels that, ‘Yeah, that was worth it.’ That ‘wow factor’ has to be there. They need to be pleasantly surprised … That’s the kind of feeling I want everybody to have when they check out of the hotel, or when they check in … Great customer service and value for the money — that’s a recipe for happy guests.”
A leap of faith
Given the far-reaching economic impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including steep declines in the occupancy rates of hotels, making such significant investments is a calculated leap of faith risk for Patel, who is looking to capitalize on hoped-for better days ahead for the tourism industry post-COVID.
While admittedly a “scary time” for business, Patel is optimistic about the future, saying he feels COVID-19 “is not a permanent issue.”
“In six months I can be done with my renovations, ready to go when there is no pandemic or maybe there is a vaccine,” he explained. “That’s what my hope is. I feel like I’m ahead of the game … I think it’s a good time to make the investments … I look at it as I should use my money wisely and put it into renovations, invest back into the properties so that they grow, they pay off, when the times are right. This is a good time to prepare for that time.”
Attracted by potential
Patel said he and his wife were drawn to the area for both personal and entrepreneurial reasons, attracted by “beautiful” and “amazing” Wisconsin and the “great” and “very friendly” people, as well as the economic potential of the growing I-94 corridor.
“When we started exploring this area, we saw a lot of good opportunities here in this geographical area, specifically Racine County,” he noted. “This is a nice strategic location, between two international airports and major cities like Milwaukee and Chicago. I see a lot of potential in Racine County, especially Mount Pleasant … They take their business very seriously, very professionally. It’s a pretty business-friendly environment. There’s a lot of potential in southeast Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin is the place to invest in. No other market I see right now is holding as strong as we are. I’m seeing a lot of good stuff.”
Investments build excitement
Local business and government officials are encouraged by Patel’s investments in renovating and rebranding his two Mount Pleasant hotel properties.
“It’s great to see H.D. being bullish about Racine County and investing millions of dollars in renovating his properties in Mount Pleasant,” said Dave Blank, president and CEO of Real Racine, the tourism promotion agency for Racine County. “It’s exciting. It’s great news for Racine County. It’s good to see he’s expanding his holdings and bettering his properties.”
Added Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot, “We are very pleased to see Mr. Patel investing in the Village of Mount Pleasant community. Creating upscale hotels and investing in the renovations to bring them to that higher level is outstanding. In addition to creating jobs, it is an indicator of positive growth in our community. The village has its own Tourism Commission. I’m sure the Commission will be excited to work with Mr. Patel to attract visitors to ‘Enjoy Mount Pleasant’ and stay at our fine hotels.”
