Mount Pleasant challengers will be on Aprils ballot, village clerk says

MOUNT PLEASANT — The four challengers to the positions on the village board will appear on the April 4 ballot, according to the Mount Pleasant Village Clerk.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Village Clerk Stephanie Kohlhagen ruled that despite the challenges issued to the four challenger's — Kelly Gallaher, Travis Yanke, Kim Mahoney and Eric Martinez — still have enough signatures required to be placed on the April 4 ballot.

The initial complaints were filed by Sam Whalen, a supporter of Dave DeGroot, incumbent Village president, and a spokesperson for his campaign.

Wahlen's initial complaints against the candidates, which were filed Tuesday, were dismissed by the village clerk for lack of notarization. While it was originally reported that the Wisconsin Elections Commission dismissed the challenge, the WEC was a consultant.

Gallaher, who is running for village president against DeGroot, took aim at Whalen and the rest of incumbents during common council Monday night.

"So what's next? Complaints one of us has too many horses? An extra shed in our yards? That one of our supporters egged your hours?" Gallaher asked.

Since the filings, Gallaher also said that Wahlen has filed an ethics complaint against her for her campaign's website, stating that Gallaher hired a public relations firm and did not include it in her finance documentations. Gallaher, however, she she built the site herself and did not hire public relations firm.

Gallaher continues to say she and the other challengers are showing good faith in the incumbents by not filing any complaints against them as well.

“We submitted no challenges against our opponents,” Gallaher wrote in a statement Tuesday. “Not because they were perfect — in fact, they contained many of the same things Wahlen took issue with us. We respect that the residents who signed their papers, did so in good faith.”

Gallaher stated, “Travis Yanke, Kim Mahoney, Eric Martinez and I want to win in April because we have the best ideas, not because we play the most dirty tricks.”

