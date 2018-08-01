Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MOUNT PLEASANT — Although the agreement between Mount Pleasant, Racine County and the Foxconn Technology Group stated all the land in Area I of the manufacturing campus development area needed to be acquired by Aug. 1, that might be more of a loose deadline.

The village has been continuing to meet with property owners in the targeted area south of Braun Road, north of Highway KR and west of Highway H to Interstate 94, and has been purchasing land for the Foxconn development. But it does not have all of the needed property in Area I.

On Tuesday, the Village Board met in closed session to discuss land acquisitions and the Intergovernmental Retail Water Service Agreement with the City of Racine. After adjourning from closed session, the board had nothing to report but village officials suggested some items will be part of a special Village Board meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 6.

Alan Marcuvitz, the attorney working with the village on land acquisitions, said the project is going to continue to move forward.

“The village has acquired 100 percent of the land in the core section of Area I, where the first phase of Foxconn’s manufacturing campus will be located. Earlier this summer, it conveyed that land to Foxconn so that work could begin on the site,” Marcuvitz said in a statement. “It also continues to work toward acquisition of the remaining parcels in all Areas I-III. As called for in the development agreement, the village is working closely with Foxconn and will continue to secure and convey the remaining parcels on dates that are mutually agreeable to the parties.”

DeGroot happy at the progress

Village President Dave DeGroot said that, in general, the negotiations for the land in the Foxconn area have been going well.

“To this point, everything (the village) has been buying, has been mutually acceptable to the sellers and to us,” DeGroot said. “We have not had to take any property (through eminent domain). I think our success speaks for itself.”

DeGroot said the village is either under agreement or has a written purchase on about 120 of 130 total properties in the area.

“We’re looking at coming to an agreement with last 10 (properties),” DeGroot said. “I’m really happy with it.”

The village also met in closed session Tuesday to discuss litigation by some residents in the Foxconn area who have sued the village in Racine County Circuit Court. The Village Board took no action after adjourning from closed session regarding that subject.

