MOUNT PLEASANT — Although the agreement between Mount Pleasant, Racine County and the Foxconn Technology Group stated all the land in Area I of the manufacturing campus development area needed to be acquired by Aug. 1, that might be more of a loose deadline.
The village has been continuing to meet with property owners in the targeted area south of Braun Road, north of Highway KR and west of Highway H to Interstate 94, and has been purchasing land for the Foxconn development. But it does not have all of the needed property in Area I.
On Tuesday, the Village Board met in closed session to discuss land acquisitions and the Intergovernmental Retail Water Service Agreement with the City of Racine. After adjourning from closed session, the board had nothing to report but village officials suggested some items will be part of a special Village Board meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 6.
Alan Marcuvitz, the attorney working with the village on land acquisitions, said the project is going to continue to move forward.
“The village has acquired 100 percent of the land in the core section of Area I, where the first phase of Foxconn’s manufacturing campus will be located. Earlier this summer, it conveyed that land to Foxconn so that work could begin on the site,” Marcuvitz said in a statement. “It also continues to work toward acquisition of the remaining parcels in all Areas I-III. As called for in the development agreement, the village is working closely with Foxconn and will continue to secure and convey the remaining parcels on dates that are mutually agreeable to the parties.”
DeGroot happy at the progress
Village President Dave DeGroot said that, in general, the negotiations for the land in the Foxconn area have been going well.
“To this point, everything (the village) has been buying, has been mutually acceptable to the sellers and to us,” DeGroot said. “We have not had to take any property (through eminent domain). I think our success speaks for itself.”
DeGroot said the village is either under agreement or has a written purchase on about 120 of 130 total properties in the area.
“We’re looking at coming to an agreement with last 10 (properties),” DeGroot said. “I’m really happy with it.”
The village also met in closed session Tuesday to discuss litigation by some residents in the Foxconn area who have sued the village in Racine County Circuit Court. The Village Board took no action after adjourning from closed session regarding that subject.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
In reading this article, it sounds as if things are proceeding smoothly and as planned. However, Marcuvitz and DeGroot make several completely false statements which wouldn’t be noticed by the casual observer due to the complexity of the project and the number of properties involved.
The biggest lie comes from Village President Dave DeGroot:
“To this point, everything the village has been buying, has been mutually acceptable to the sellers and to us,” DeGroot said. “We have not had to take any property through eminent domain.”
1. Just last week, the village board ratified taking two properties through “award of damages.” That’s a jurisdictional offer to purchase by the village, which starts the clock on an eminent domain property taking. The language is technical. Maybe Mr. DeGroot thought they were giving the owner a trophy.
2. ALL homeowners were were served with certified letters from the village notifying them of public hearings regarding the use of eminent domain - three days after Dave Degroot said eminent domain would only be used “as a last resort.”
~ The first step of an eminent domain process is for the Village and property owners to obtain appraisals and negotiate.
~ All properties are being sold/purchased "in lieu of condemnation" and statutory relocation benefits are being paid according to ch. 32, eminent domain.
EVERY “mutually acceptable” sale has proceeded through the eminent domain process. ALL OF THEM. The owners who sold, made a choice not to fight or ask for more - that was their right.
DeGroot’s claim the village is not using eminent domain is a lie.
If you have a property that someone else wants, you set a price. They either buy it or they don’t. It’s that simple.
Because the Village of Mt. Pleasant agreed to act as the real estate agent for a private, foreign corporation, they could use the eminent domain process to get property owners to sell quickly, fearing a court battle and legal fees.
Complicating the negotiations was a recent purchase by Mt. Pleasant of a 1.7 acre parcel with an abandoned house in Sturtevant. The village purchased it for road widening - an actual situation where eminent domain is used.
The property has a fair market value of $120,000. Using the formula the village has “generously” offered its own residents, you’d expect to see a purchase price of around $170,000. Maybe feeling extra generous - $200,000.
Mount Pleasant paid the owner of the property $784,000.
Good for him, he got 6 times the value of his property. But, it leaves a lot of property owners in Mt. Pleasant wondering why they are only being offered 1.4 times the value of their properties?
The answer is: Mt. Pleasant can’t use eminent domain in Sturtevant.
The village president needs to tell the community everything is fine. If it really was, there would be no need to lie about what they are doing.
Well whatever you do, please don't rain on Cory Mason's parade......Remember "it takes a village"........Racine Mayor Cory Mason says the project connected to Foxconn has created 11,000 jobs.
“You can easily say this is an historic time for jobs in the building trades in the area,” Mason said. “It’s a really exciting time to be in Racine.”
https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/foxconn-construction-affects-infrastructure-projects-in-north-wisconsin
There David DeGroot goes again - lying to the public about the use of eminent domain. All homeowners were threatened with eminent domain and they are following the procedures for most of them to acquire their properties under eminent domain. Just because they have not served any jurisdictional offers does not mean they have not used eminent domain. If those homeowners refused to sell, the Village would have proceeded with taking them anyway. The Village sent notices to the homeowners that their property was being acquired under eminent domain, most were provided required literature required under eminent domain, Relocation Orders were prepared under eminent domain, appraisals were obtained under eminent domain, they claimed our appraisal could not reflect project influence pursuant to the eminent domain procedures, all properties are being transferred "in lieu of condemnation", homeowners are being paid statutory relocation benefits under eminent domain. They want the public to believe everything was "voluntary" while holding a proverbial gun to these homeowners' heads so they can use our tax dollars to pay millions to a private foreign corporation. Tell the truth or do what you do best - keep it to yourself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.