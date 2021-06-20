Mount Pleasant, Caledonia, Racine Country Club looking at building pickleball courts

The villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia are both looking to building pickleball courts in their parks, to accommodate growing interest in the game.
Caledonia
On Monday, Caledonia’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee discussed the idea of bringing pickleball to the village.
Trustee Tom Weatherston said many people have been contacting him via phone, asking for pickleball. Crawford Park is the most underdeveloped park in Caledonia which made it the best contender for such a sport, he said.
“There’s a lot of land not being used. There’s a lot of potential there,” Weatherston said.
Development Director Peter Wagner said there is no master plan for Crawford Park that has been adopted and approved by the Village Board. He said the topic could be considered for the 2022 budget.
“I think there has to be some work done; identify what part you want to do it, and how it fits into the master design of the overall build-out of the park,” Wagner said, addressing the committee. “We don't want to just go forward and budget for a pickleball court and not really have an overall design plan for the park.”
Wagner said the village has underutilized tennis courts and pickleball could be placed in existing tennis courts. The two tennis courts at Crawford already need to be resurfaced, he said; the area could be restriped to fit in pickleball.
According to USA Pickleball, the national governing body for the sport, four pickleball courts can fit into one tennis court.
The Caledonia Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will polish its plans for potential pickleball courts, then the topic will go before the Village Board for approval. After that, funding for the courts will have to go through the village’s budget process.
Pickleball would be a good asset to Caledonia, because “it’s something us seniors can do and not break our knees,” Weatherston joked. “A lot of people can do it and not hurt themselves.”
Mount Pleasant
In the Village of Mount Pleasant, pickleball is set to find a home at Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive.
According to the parks project page on the village website, six new pickleball courts are to be constructed just east of the playground, with availability for daily use, rentals and tournaments.
Village Parks and Recreation Manager George Baumgardt said construction for the courts will begin in July with a completion date around Labor Day, pending board approval.
The committee received input from members of the Racine Area Pickleball Club last year when the idea was first brought up
“We saw a need for them,” Baumgardt said.
At its Monday meeting, the village announced that Milwaukee-based contractor Poblocki Paving Corp. will build the courts. The Public Works Committee estimated the cost for the project will come out to $110,000.
“Let the games begin,” said Trustee Ram Bhatia at the board meeting.
RCC
Following Mount Pleasant's footsteps, the Racine Country Club is adding six new pickleball courts to its existing tennis facility.
"The facility will have proper lighting, proper court surface, pickleball court lines only, permanent nets and a court divider system for uninterrupted play," according a Facebook post.
In Photos: Former champion plays in pickleball exhibition in Wind Point
Pickleball exhibition in Wind Point
The Racine Area Pickleball Club hosted an exhibition match between nationally ranked and former champion Laura Fenton Kovanda of Surprise, Ariz., Retired Kenosha Sheriff Larry Apker, Peggy Burch-Schuebel of Racine, and Denis Navratil at the Village Green courts in Wind Point. Fenton Kovanda is leading a clinic at 4 p.m. Thursday as well.
Diana Panuncial contributed to this report.