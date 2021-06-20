Mount Pleasant, Caledonia, Racine Country Club looking at building pickleball courts

The villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia are both looking to building pickleball courts in their parks, to accommodate growing interest in the game.

Caledonia

On Monday, Caledonia’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee discussed the idea of bringing pickleball to the village.

Trustee Tom Weatherston said many people have been contacting him via phone, asking for pickleball. Crawford Park is the most underdeveloped park in Caledonia which made it the best contender for such a sport, he said.

“There’s a lot of land not being used. There’s a lot of potential there,” Weatherston said.

Development Director Peter Wagner said there is no master plan for Crawford Park that has been adopted and approved by the Village Board. He said the topic could be considered for the 2022 budget.

“I think there has to be some work done; identify what part you want to do it, and how it fits into the master design of the overall build-out of the park,” Wagner said, addressing the committee. “We don't want to just go forward and budget for a pickleball court and not really have an overall design plan for the park.”