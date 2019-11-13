Mount Pleasant budget approved, tax levy up $1.1M; body cameras included

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board has approved a $22.5 million budget, which includes an increased tax levy — the amount taxpayers collectively pay to fund the budget.

The village is levying $20.3 million in 2020, which is an increase of nearly $1.1 million.

The budget also includes funding for body cameras for every officer in the Mount Pleasant Police Department that automatically turn on if the dashboard camera is triggered.

On Monday, the Village Board voted 6-1 in favor of the budget. Trustee Gary Feest was the only board member to vote against it.

Feest said in the roughly 10 years he’s been on the board, this is “the most responsible budget I’ve seen come out of this village,”

“I think Maureen (Murphy) and her staff did the best they possibly could to present this budget to the residents,” Feest said.

However, Feest does not believe the budget is sustainable and although there is no borrowing called for in the budget, he doesn’t believe that is going to happen.