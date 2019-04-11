MOUNT PLEASANT — After years of volunteers and other village staff putting in countless hours maintaining the 14 Mount Pleasant parks and overseeing recreational programming, help should soon be on the way.
The Village Board on Monday unanimously approved the creation of a full-time parks and recreation manager position for the village, and officials hope to have someone in the position by early June. The position will pay in the range of $27.49 to $34.36 per hour with benefits.
Funding for the position is coming from the Mount Pleasant Police Department budget that was originally earmarked for a support clerk position.
With some funds left over after the Police Department restructured an existing position, the village decided to look at how to use that money to improve the Parks Department.
On Monday, Village Administrator Maureen Murphy told the Village Board that it was time the village hired someone to take on the day-to-day operations of parks and recreation.
“Over the years this has been done by a volunteer team that is pretty outstanding,” Murphy said. “We’ve utilized much part-time help and various support staff from other departments to do the rentals for the pavilions.”
Village Trustee Gary Feest said that during his time on the Village Board the Parks Department “has been known as the poor stepchild of the village.”
“For the most part, when we hit the budgetary cycle, parks was the last consideration,” Feest said.
Feest said that it is not really in the job descriptions of the village’s planning an information technology staffs to do work for the Park Department, which has occurred from time to time.
Village President Dave DeGroot said it is time the volunteers got some help.
“I think this is a step that’s been a long time coming but we’re finally in a position where we can see ourselves through it and funding it,” DeGroot said.
