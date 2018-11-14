MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board approved a more than $21 million for 2019. The total budget is about $925,000 more than last year.
The board voted 6 to 1 Monday to OK the plan, with Village Trustee Gary Feest casting the lone “no” vote.
The mill rate will be $7.03 per $1,000 of assessed property value, a decrease from last year’s, which was $7.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value. However, although the mill rate is lower, some property owners could pay more in municipal taxes than last year if their property values increased.
“We believe revenue and expenditure statements contained within this budget are fair and reasonable,” Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said. “We have been conservative without sacrificing the level of service that we are presently providing or hindering improvements that are needed. The budget is financially sound and demonstrates a genuine effort to be as efficient and cost conscious as is both prudent and possible.”
The village plans to net $1.9 million in anticipated revenue from building permit fees, of which $1.5 million is estimated to come from the Foxconn Technology Group development.
The newly established Tax Incremental District No. 5, which is the Foxconn area, is helping to pay for the salaries and benefits of eight Mount Pleasant police officers and one position with the South Shore Fire Department.
The village plans to borrow more than $7 million for expenditures in the budget.
The capital budget includes $5.2 million for road projects; $1.6 million for vehicles and equipment for the South Shore Fire Department; $481,000 for vehicles and equipment for the village Police Department; $257,000 for vehicles and equipment for the Department of Public Works; and $184,000 for information technology upgrades.
Issues with borrowing
Feest’s main issue with the budget is the amount of borrowing the village is taking on, with what he believes is no reasonable way to pay it back.
“A few of the years I went along with the budgets, but in my own conscious way I realized this budget is pretty much the same old, same old that we’ve been dealing with every year in this village,” Feest said. “And that is the objection I’ve had to borrowing for the roads. And we do not have a funding mechanism for it, the levy cannot support it.”
Feest said the village is in the “early years of borrowing” but he is concerned about the long term ramifications of increasing the village debt.
“When you borrow approximately $5 million a year and you don’t have a funding mechanism to pay for it, it’s eventually got to catch up to you,” Feest said. “We do not have what I consider to be any kind of payment structure to pay off $5 million a year in road borrowing. And half the time we don’t even use that money for roads we borrowed upon.”
With Governor-elect Tony Evers being sworn into office in a few months, Feest said he hopes the village is able to get some help from the state or the county in paying for the roads.
“It’s going to eat us up eventually,” Feest said. “We’ve got to come up with something, folks. And until we do, I’m just going to vote ‘no’ on any budget that has road borrowing without a funding mechanism.”
Village Trustee Ram Bhatia agreed that the village should be communicating its concerns “at the highest level” in the state and county.
“But until that happens, we have to invest in our community,” Bhatia said. “Until that happens, we owe it to our community to fix the roads.”
Trustee Sonny Havn took a shot at Feest, saying the concerns over borrowing is something “that Gary brings up every year.”
“But I don’t hear any suggestions, I’ve never had heard any suggestions,” Havn said. “It’s an awful tough situation, but the only way to get roads done is to raise taxes, that’s as simple as it is.”
A valuable tool
Village President Dave DeGroot said he would not be in favor of borrowing for operational expenses and the borrowing the village is doing now is not necessarily a bad thing.
“Debt is a financial tool that is available to every municipality to use and to use it responsibly,” DeGroot said. “You match the lifespan of what you’re borrowing for to what your payment schedule is.”
Although borrowing might be uncomfortable, DeGroot said future generations will have to pay for the benefits being forged with the debt.
“To suggest that our kids and our grandkids are paying for stuff that we’re buying, that’s true because in 10 to 15 years our kids and grandkids are going to be driving on the roads that we’re fixing,” DeGroot said. “So it makes sense for them to be making payments to accomplish that goal.”
