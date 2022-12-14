Mount Pleasant becomes one of less than 50 communities in Wisconsin with an accredited police department

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department has become one of less than 50 police departments and sheriff's offices in Wisconsin to be accredited by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group.

The police department announced Wednesday that it had officially been accredited.

The department reported it has spent almost two years, dating back to "early 2021," working toward accreditation, culminating in three days of visits from WILEAG assessors in October.

"This is a rigorous agency accreditation program specifically tailored to the needs and capacities of law enforcement agencies since 1996 and has shown continuous growth in membership," the MPPD said in a news release. "Achieving accreditation status is a process whereby a law enforcement agency is evaluated on the existence of and its compliance with a prescribed set of over 250 standards."

Accreditation lasts three years. There are more than 500 law enforcement agencies in existence across Wisconsin, meaning that less than 10% of them are accredited. No Racine County law enforcement agencies besides Mount Pleasant are accredited, according to WILEAG's website.

To achieve accreditation, the department had to implement WILEAG standards.

According to the MPPD, accreditation provides the following:

"A well-deserved sense of professionalism and pride by the agency, the agency’s personnel and the community they serve.

"Communities gain security in the knowledge that their agencies are well managed and utilizing the best police practices in the State of Wisconsin.

"Prosecutors have the assurance that law enforcement operations and personnel are consistent and well directed.

"Local officials know that there is an independent review and evaluation of agency operations."

The MPPD has been led by Police Chief Matthew Soens since May 2019.

49 photos from National Night Out 2022 around Racine and Mount Pleasant Father and Daughter Police Cadet Gregory Sanders A familiar face Kids playing Cornball Isaiah Price Time for a meeting Racine Playgrounds Charles Beal Marcus Martin and Larry Rush 'Quiero una foto conmigo y mi hermano' Affermation Allies Scion Underwood Antonio Ware and Mark Geater Down we go! Aquel Jackson and Aubery Hale hanging out Big fan! Little help mom? Let me see what I can do Foam everywhere Missed a spot Nailed it Might as well jump! Do i have something on my face? Don't let go! More foam! Hi mom! Concentrating Girl Power Let's dance, ladies Get the team together Making the play always inside the lines Family that swings together Getting up there Flower power Big balloon Fearless Sister spin together A great night out! Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hansen Racine County Sheriff Captain Cary Madrigal Vice President. Director. Master Chef. Right behind you Up top! Big air Sharing a laugh Derrick Seay Tanya Williams and Tyran Pinkins