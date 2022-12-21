Mount Pleasant barber who fatally shot client found guilty; judge denies mental defect claim

RACINE — The barber who shot his client has been found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after the judge hearing the case ruled against the defendant’s claim of not guilty by reason of mental defect.

Tamir Williams, 35, shot and killed Andre Sandoval, 21, in the parking lot of Angel’s Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, on Aug. 28, 2021.

Williams did not deny he pulled the trigger. A sentencing hearing was set for March 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

Judge Robert Repischak ruled on Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court the shooting death of Sandoval was not the result of the defendant’s mental illness.

Repischak said the case was the most difficult of his career.

The case actually concluded on Friday, but due to the complexities of the case, Repischak took a few days to review the evidence.

Case history

Sandoval was a somewhat regular client of Williams.

Williams said when Sandoval walked in on Aug. 28, he claimed to feel his “war powers” draining. He asked Sandoval something along the lines of “Was that you or Satan?”

Sandoval made no real response, so Williams put in his earbuds and went about cutting his hair.

According to a psychologist, using his earbuds helped Williams keep the voices at bay.

After the haircut, Sandoval asked Williams what that satan talk was all about.

Williams claimed he took this comment as Sandoval challenging him and responded with comments like, “Are you suicidal?”

Williams could see Sandoval did not have cash to pay for his haircut, so he asked him at least twice if he was going to pay, according to comments made by Williams to psychologists.

Sandoval must have been alarmed because he tried to leave, but Williams locked the door and went for his book bag, where he always kept his gun.

Sandoval was able to unlock the door and get out of the salon, but Williams followed – asking multiple more times if he was going to pay.

When Sandoval did not produce the money, Williams shot him multiple times.

The defendant told psychologists the fact that Sandoval tried to take something from him was the sign he was waiting for that would indicate the Antichrist.

However, when Williams went back into the salon he did not make any comments about the antichrist. Instead, he spoke about the importance of showing him respect.

NGI

For a person to be deemed not guilty by reason of mental defect, two prongs must be met:

1. The defendant had a mental illness or defect.

2. The defendant was not able to substantially appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions and was unable to conform his behavior to a legal standard.

Williams was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder-bipolar spectrum by the psychologist who examined him as part of the NGI process.

Schizoaffective disorder symptoms vary from patient to patient, but generally those who suffer from the illness may have hallucinations, delusions, and some symptoms of thought disorder.

Those with the bipolar type may also show symptoms of mania or depression.

Repischak ruled the first prong was met.

However, Repischak said from the bench the evidence demonstrated that Williams both understood the wrongfulness of his actions and was able to conform his actions to the law.

In recorded calls that occurred after the homicide, Williams made comments such as, “I knew what I was doing” and “I did the crime, and I have no problem doing the time.”

There was also evidence the defendant could conform his behavior.

For example, after the homicide Williams put the gun away. He did not brandish it.

His sister told him she was glad he did not try and run with a firearm because he faced the possibility the police would shoot him. He responded, “You know, I thought about that.”

“He realizes by having a gun when the police arrived – as his sister indicated – he could have been shot, so he put the gun away, Repischak noted. “This is self-preserving behavior.”

“When I look at the comments he gave in the days after the shooting, I am convinced he knew what he did was wrong,” Repischak said.

Testimony

According to the testimony of psychologists, Williams’ mental health had been deteriorating for at least two years. He had become estranged from family and friends and was described as a loner.

He was described as “quietly psychotic” because his mental illness did not create behaviors that would necessarily raise red flags.

His hallucinations and delusions were all religiously based. If he were to tell someone that God was in control of his life and must be obeyed, that is not really outside of mainstream Christianity.

In Williams’ case, however, he believed he was chosen by God to fight in the war occurring in the unseen world between good and evil, he told psychologists.

Approximately 18 months before the shooting, Williams claimed he was touched by satan and that is how he knew there was a God.

He believed he was chosen by God to kill the Antichrist, he said.

In January, he was arrested after punching a complete stranger on the street who he believed was possessed by an evil entity.

As a result of that arrest, he obtained an injunction that prevented him from owning firearms. However, he purchased a gun almost immediately because he was preparing to join the war in the unseen world, he told psychologists.

