Mount Pleasant awards refuse and recycling contract

MOUNT PLEASANT — Advanced Disposal, Inc. will continue to provide 10,820 Village of Mount Pleasant residences with refuse and recycling collection services under a one-year contract the Village Board approved Monday.

Advanced Disposal’s bid represents an 8.7% increase over its current contract with the village, including a 3.14% increase to $1,067,285 for refuse collection and a 25.77% increase to $424,577 for recyclables collection, the latter figure reflecting a poor market for recyclables.

Muskego-based Advanced Disposal’s current contract with the village expires on Dec. 31. The new contract will be effective Jan. 1.

A request for proposals was sent to Advanced, Waste Management and John’s Disposal Service in mid-May, with Advanced and John’s submitting proposals to the village by a July 17 deadline.

On the Aug. 13 recommendation of the village’s Public Works Committee, village trustees awarded the bid to Advanced, which submitted a $1,491,862 proposal inclusive of weekly refuse collection, bi-weekly recyclables collection, and one special annual bulk pick-up. Town of Norway-based John’s submitted a $1,947,600 bid.