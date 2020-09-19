Mount Pleasant awards refuse and recycling contract

MOUNT PLEASANT — Advanced Disposal, Inc. will continue to provide 10,820 Village of Mount Pleasant residences with refuse and recycling collection services under a one-year contract the Village Board approved Monday.
Advanced Disposal’s bid represents an 8.7% increase over its current contract with the village, including a 3.14% increase to $1,067,285 for refuse collection and a 25.77% increase to $424,577 for recyclables collection, the latter figure reflecting a poor market for recyclables.
Muskego-based Advanced Disposal’s current contract with the village expires on Dec. 31. The new contract will be effective Jan. 1.
A request for proposals was sent to Advanced, Waste Management and John’s Disposal Service in mid-May, with Advanced and John’s submitting proposals to the village by a July 17 deadline.
On the Aug. 13 recommendation of the village’s Public Works Committee, village trustees awarded the bid to Advanced, which submitted a $1,491,862 proposal inclusive of weekly refuse collection, bi-weekly recyclables collection, and one special annual bulk pick-up. Town of Norway-based John’s submitted a $1,947,600 bid.
“The bottom line up front here is Advanced Disposal was the cheapest virtually in all categories,” Deputy Director of Public Works Ron Pritzlaff told trustees.
“Recycling costs did go up significantly,“ Pritzlaff said. “That 25% increase, while it sounds high, was expected in this case ... China is not accepting plastics and cardboards anymore and there’s no market for a lot of these materials right now.”
In response to board questioning on the one-year “first year” contract with Advanced, Pritzlaff said it is hoped to “negotiate a five-year contract moving forward with a reasonable increase per year” based on the RFP.
