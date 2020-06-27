Mount Pleasant awards $410,112 ditching contract

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board has approved contracts for several planned public works projects, including the award of a $410,112 ditching program contract to Union Grove-based Willkomm Excavating & Grading for work on Cynthia and Greenleaf Lanes and Sunset Blvd.
A total of four bids were received for phase one of the project, which Deputy Director of Public Works Ron Pritzlaff billed a “good showing.” Rival bids were submitted by All-Ways Contractors, Inc. of Elm Grove, $479,112; Soper Grading & Excavating of Oshkosh, $526,944; and A.W. Oakes & Son of Racine, $589,861.
Pritzlaff noted that the project included the improvement or creation of drainage ditches and, in some cases, storm sewers.
At the recommendation of village Public Works staff, trustees unanimously approved going with the $410,112 alternate bid package, which replaced placement of traditional seed and erosion lawn restoration mats contained in the $387,985 base bid with sod installation.
The engineer’s estimate for the project cost was $420,500.
Funding for the project includes $194,071 from 2020 village road funding, $95,988 from the Mount Pleasant Storm Water Drainage Utility, and $120,053 from the Sanitary Sewer Utility.
License approvals
Mount Pleasant village trustees approved a large slate of new and renewal liquor, cigarette, massage, pet shop, kennel, mobile home and salvage licenses for license year 2020, running from July 1 through June 30, 2021
At the recommendation of village attorney Chris Smith, action on a liquor license renewal application for Delta Hotels by Marriott, 7111 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), was tabled due to $40,000 in delinquent room taxes attributed to the financial challenges brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic as occupancy rates at Delta dropped from 70% to a low of just 7% at the height of the COVID outbreak.
The Village Board is expected to take action on Delta’s liquor license renewal application at its July 13 meeting, pending receipt of a monthly payment plan from Delta to catch up on it overdue taxes.
“We want to work with them, but they’ve got to work with us,” said Village Trustee Sonny Havn.
Special assessment levy approved for curb, gutter improvements
In other public works developments, the Mount Pleasant Village Board approved improvements and the associated levying of special assessments against benefited property for curb and gutter improvements in an assessment district encompassing all properties on both sides of 16th Street from Oakes Road to Highway 31, and on both sides of Emmersten Road from 16th Street to 630 feet north of 16th Street.
A public hearing on the proposal had been held in the Ebe Auditorium at Village Hall on Feb. 10.
Affected property owners will bear $88,580 of the cost for 5,313 total assessable lineal footage.
Village Public Works Director and Village Engineer Anthony J. Beyer told The Journal Times that the $88,580 in special assessments to affected property owners represent less than one percent of the project’s $10.5 million total cost.
Other news
In other developments at their June 22 meeting, the Mount Pleasant Village Board approved:
- A responsibility resolution for targeted runoff management and notice of discharge, allowing the Village of Mount Pleasant to pursue possible Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources cost-share grant funding opportunities for proposed implementation of measures to control agricultural and/or storm water pollution sources within the village.
- The appointment of Anna Marie Smetana and Bud Eastman to the Real Racine Board of Directors, replacing Anna Marie Clausen and Rob Richardson.
- Donation of South Shore Fire Department Engine 29, a 2000 Freightliner currently serving as a reserve duty apparatus, to the Fire Training Program at Gateway Technical College, which serves Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties. Timing of the donation will be dependent on when South Shore’s new fire engines are delivered and placed into service to replace the current Engine 8 and Engine 10 units. Delivery is tentatively expected in early-to-mid July.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.