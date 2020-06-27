Mount Pleasant awards $410,112 ditching contract

License approvals

Mount Pleasant village trustees approved a large slate of new and renewal liquor, cigarette, massage, pet shop, kennel, mobile home and salvage licenses for license year 2020, running from July 1 through June 30, 2021

At the recommendation of village attorney Chris Smith, action on a liquor license renewal application for Delta Hotels by Marriott, 7111 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), was tabled due to $40,000 in delinquent room taxes attributed to the financial challenges brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic as occupancy rates at Delta dropped from 70% to a low of just 7% at the height of the COVID outbreak.

The Village Board is expected to take action on Delta’s liquor license renewal application at its July 13 meeting, pending receipt of a monthly payment plan from Delta to catch up on it overdue taxes.

“We want to work with them, but they’ve got to work with us,” said Village Trustee Sonny Havn.

Special assessment levy approved for curb, gutter improvements