Mount Pleasant approves rezone for project on Emmertsen Road

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant has a need for more housing. One remedy for that, a potential condo project, moved one step closer to reality after the Mount Pleasant Village Board voted 6-1 on Monday to rezone the property.
Trustee Gary Feest was the only board member to vote against the rezoning.
The developer is proposing converting a 2.6 acre property on Emmertsen Road, which currently has one house on it, to multi-residential housing with roughly four buildings and eight condo units.
One point of the development that caused some questioning was that the project calls for a private cul-de-sac for the buildings.
Although he admitted to not having any issue with project itself, Feest was concerned about fire and EMS services getting to the property.
“I understand per square foot residents costs on our services is something that we have to look at … I don’t have a problem with that,” Feest said. “My issue with it is from what I garner, it is a private road. Which means, from my perspective, they don’t have to build it to our (specifications) and to me that’s going to create a great hardship for our fire engines and our rescue to get in and out of there.”
Concerns about project
Feest added he was also concerned about adequate access for garbage pickup and if the road needs repairs, the condo owners would be responsible for paying for them and that could cause problems.
“I’d rather avoid that whole battle all together,” Feest said. “If you’re going to make a cul-de-sac, make it a public road that we plow, that we’re responsible for.”
Robin Palm, village planner, said the plans would be evaluated by the South Shore Fire Department and the plans would include enough space for a fire truck to turn around.
“But a private road in a private development functions more like a driveway and less like a private road,” Palm said.
Palm added that the rezoning approval is only for one year and a developer would have to submit details to the Plan Commission within that time.
Sam Schultz, community development director for the village, said the developer would have to submit a condo plat that would go before the board for a vote to create legal separate tax IDs.
“At that point if they chose to dedicate it a public roadway, they certainly could,” Schultz said.
Village President Dave DeGroot said the village needs to be more intelligent in the future with how to use the land.
“I hear from the experts that in the next 10, 15 years we need 8,000 more living units in the Village of Mount Pleasant,” DeGroot said. “I know it’s not going to come as eight projects of a 1,000 units each because nobody wants a 1,000 unit project in their backyard either. On the other hand it’s probably not going to come out as 1,000 projects of eight units each. There’s going to be some kind of median in there.”