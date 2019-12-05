Mount Pleasant approves rezone for project on Emmertsen Road

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’d rather avoid that whole battle all together,” Feest said. “If you’re going to make a cul-de-sac, make it a public road that we plow, that we’re responsible for.”

Robin Palm, village planner, said the plans would be evaluated by the South Shore Fire Department and the plans would include enough space for a fire truck to turn around.

“But a private road in a private development functions more like a driveway and less like a private road,” Palm said.

Palm added that the rezoning approval is only for one year and a developer would have to submit details to the Plan Commission within that time.

Sam Schultz, community development director for the village, said the developer would have to submit a condo plat that would go before the board for a vote to create legal separate tax IDs.

“At that point if they chose to dedicate it a public roadway, they certainly could,” Schultz said.

Village President Dave DeGroot said the village needs to be more intelligent in the future with how to use the land.