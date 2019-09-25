MOUNT PLEASANT — What some thought was a change of plans, might turn out to be just some miscommunication.
There was some confusion over what building the Foxconn Technology Group was going to build next, but it appears that was cleared up at the Mount Pleasant Village Board meeting on Monday.
After originally seeking approval for two buildings, one a Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) Smart Manufacturing Center and another data center shaped like a globe.
Foxconn pulled plans for the globe building, according to Sam Schultz, village community development coordinator, and went forward with the Fii SMC.
“The way that it was reported that one switched for the other was not true,” Schultz said. “They were both on the agenda, we received a request to pull it off the agenda because they thought the globe building … wasn’t ready for review.”
The Mount Pleasant Village Board did approve the plans for the Fii SMC and village officials expect plans for the globe-like building in the next few months.
“We’ll take it when they’re ready,” Schultz said. “There was a little bit of misconception in that we were switching one for the other. That’s not the case. They were both on and they asked for that one to be taken off.”
Claude Lois, Foxconn project manager for the village, said the board will continue to get plans for the buildings on the Foxconn property.
“They can’t build them all at one time because there aren’t enough people to build them all at one time,” Lois said. “So they have to come, one building at a time, and piecemeal them into the development as the use for them comes online.”
Lois gave himself some credit for the progress that’s being made on the development.
“I’m the one pushing them here,” Lois said. “I’m the one making sure they keep things going. I thought you would be happy to see more buildings go up there. I’m the one trying to make these guys go as fast as they can.”
Excellent! Is is quite impressive to see the progress as hundreds of workers move forward with this project.
