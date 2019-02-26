MOUNT PLEASANT — Ten people have been displaced after a structure fire early Tuesday morning at a Mount Pleasant apartment that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
At 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, the South Shore Fire Department was notified of a structure fire at the Highland Park Apartment Homes complex at 7220 Kinzie Ave.
At 12:22 a.m., firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and fire on the north side first floor of the two-story, 16-unit building. Fire crews said they began with "an interior fire attack" and searched the area, according to a South Shore Fire Department news release.
A Mount Pleasant police officer notified fire crews that a possible occupant was seen through a second-floor window. Engine 8’s crew then placed a ladder to the window and brought one occupant to safety.
Paramedics provided emergency care to five occupants, all of whom refused transport to the hospital, the Fire Department said. A Racine city RYDE bus was called to the scene to provide temporary shelter due to the cold and snowy weather.
One apartment was destroyed by fire, while an additional seven apartments had varying degrees of smoke and/or water damage.
Red Cross volunteers provided assistance for temporary lodging and immediate needs, and in one case, access to health resources to tenants of five separate units who were displaced from the complex, according to Justin Kern, communications officer of the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.
"Our staff and volunteers will continue to work with these and any additional families affected from this fire on their immediate needs as they begin their recovery," Kern said.
During the call, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm was triggered to provide coverage of south Shore's response area while South Shore crews were at the fire scene. Oak Creek, Somers, Kansasville and the City of Burlington fire departments manned the centrally located South Shore Station 9 in Sturtevant to provide that coverage. The Racine Fire Bells assisted at the fire scene.
As of Tuesday, the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Its just a matter of time before we kill a crew and a family with Stedmans staffing games. Sure he could still rest very easy living an hour away in Waukesha when this happens.
Good thing Stedman closed Station 7 with all of this MABAS.
