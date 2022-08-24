Mount Pleasant apartment development to double

MOUNT PLEASANT — Market-rate housing is expanding in the village.
The Mount Pleasant Village Board voted unanimously Monday to approve the development of phase two of Tivoli Green Apartment Homes, 9110 Megan’s Way, Mount Pleasant.
Brooklynn Withey, a resident of one of the Tivoli Green units since last November, was unaware of the new phase announcement when asked by The Journal Times. Despite not knowing about the expansion previously, Withey thought it was in awesome idea.
“This is such a nice neighborhood, we love it here,” said Withey, speaking for herself and her dog, Mayze.
The second phase of the development will feature 230 new apartment homes, ten 20-unit walk-up buildings and three 10-unit two-story townhome buildings with two-car garages.
Wangard Partners, the real estate developers behind Tivoli Green, also plan to construct a public road that connects Megan’s Way West to Highway H, as well as connecting Megan’s Way to a future extension of Campus Drive near the development.
“Commencement of the second phase of Tivoli Green is a recognition that Mount Pleasant is a very desirable community,” Stewart Wangard, CEO and chairman of Wangard Partners, said in a statement. “Our first phase is 100% leased and has a 4.5 Google satisfaction rating. The housing market in the area is hungry for high-quality luxury apartments that are conveniently located near amenities. Tivoli Green meets this demand.”
raSmith is listed as the civil engineer.
The ribbon was cut on phase one of Tivoli Green in summer 2020, with 278 units.
