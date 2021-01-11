Mount Pleasant announces plans for new convention center/veterans memorial

The Village of Mount Pleasant will begin development on a brand new convention center that will also serve as a veterans memorial, the board announced Monday.
The new building, which will be called the Mount Pleasant Veterans Memorial Convention Center, is a joint project between the Mount Pleasant Village Board and the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission.
According to a press release from the village, the new building will “meet the growing need for convention and meeting space.”
The center will be located on a 10-acre site donated by the Village of Mount Pleasant at 90th Street and Campus Drive, near the village hall and Mount Pleasant Police Department headquarters. The center will be near the I-94 expressway and the Amtrak station in Sturtevant, the press release said, and is centrally located to area hotels within 5- and 10-minute drives.
No details on the building’s square footage have been decided yet. The team is still looking for an architect.
The center should be open around fall of 2022, said Rob Richardson, chair of the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission. He added the effort to get the convention center open by that time will be “aggressive.”
“As the business comes back from the pandemic, we know we’re already short on rooms that people can use for conventions, conferences and meetings,” Richardson said.
Richardson said he has been doing a lot of research with strategists on how to cultivate tourism and economic development. He mentioned the idea of destination marketing, where a certain location is marketed to potential visitors to increase travel and stimulate the economy. He said Mount Pleasant having a “huge gathering place” will be beneficial to the whole community.
“The stars are aligned,” Richardson said. "It’s time to move it forward and get going."
The center will be funded by the tourism commission through area hotels’ room taxes, the press release said. Richardson said 25% of those room taxes can be used directly for village operations. The other 75% can be used for tourism promotion and a convention center.
The center will also be the first public veterans memorial to be built in Mount Pleasant, the press release said.
'Another way we can honor veterans'
Zach Zdroik, veterans service officer in Racine County, will be involved in the planning process of the new center.
“I fell in love with the idea,” Zdroik said. “It’s another way we can honor veterans not just in Racine, but in all of Wisconsin. And not just the veterans who have given their lives for our freedom, but the ones who are still alive and giving back to their communities.”
Through his involvement, Zdroik said, he wants to connect with the veteran community and include as much of the community’s input as possible throughout the planning process.
“We want the community to come here and understand the importance of (the center),” Zdroik said.
Dave DeGroot, village president, said they have yet to begin on much of the planning process. The team intends on running surveys which will drive the size and scope of the building, he added.
“As we go through the planning process of the market research and so forth, we’ll dial in what we want and where we think the size needs to be to serve those who are going to be using it,” DeGroot said.
DeGroot said although the pandemic has hit the pause button for the nation, Mount Pleasant is experiencing an economic boom.
“We have an urgent need to expand on very limited convention space,” he said.