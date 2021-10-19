Mount Pleasant announces Oct. 23 drop-off event for household prescriptions

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police are urging residents to empty their medicine cabinets safely on Saturday, Oct. 23 by bringing outdated or unused prescription drugs to a drop-off event.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive, will be collecting pharmaceuticals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in partnership with state and federal authorities.

The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is designed to keep old or unused prescriptions out of the hands of children or others who might abuse the drugs, and to keep them out of public wastewater systems.

The police will be accepting controlled or noncontrolled prescriptions, as well as over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Police said plastic pill bottles should not be collected, but participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication by removing the medication from its container and placing it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag.

Blister packages are acceptable without medication being removed. Liquids, creams or sprays must also be in their original packaging.

To access the drop-off site, use the main driveway entrance on the northwest corner of Mount Pleasant Village Hall.