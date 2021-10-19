 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Pleasant announces Oct. 23 drop-off event for household prescriptions
0 Comments
MOUNT PLEASANT, OCT. 23

Mount Pleasant announces Oct. 23 drop-off event for household prescriptions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Free clip art prescription drugs

Mount Pleasant police will be accepting unused or expired prescription drugs Oct. 23 in an effort to keep dangerous medication from being flushed into wastewater systems or from falling in the wrong hands.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police are urging residents to empty their medicine cabinets safely on Saturday, Oct. 23 by bringing outdated or unused prescription drugs to a drop-off event.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive, will be collecting pharmaceuticals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in partnership with state and federal authorities.

The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is designed to keep old or unused prescriptions out of the hands of children or others who might abuse the drugs, and to keep them out of public wastewater systems.

The police will be accepting controlled or noncontrolled prescriptions, as well as over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Pregnant people should take care when using pain killers like acetaminophen as the drug could alter fetal development, according to a group of researchers in the medical journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology. medicine, health, drugs, cbc news News, News/World

Police said plastic pill bottles should not be collected, but participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication by removing the medication from its container and placing it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag.

Blister packages are acceptable without medication being removed. Liquids, creams or sprays must also be in their original packaging.

To access the drop-off site, use the main driveway entrance on the northwest corner of Mount Pleasant Village Hall.

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household. No businesses are allowed to participate.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What does Lake Mead’s drought mean for the West?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News