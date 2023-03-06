MOUNT PLEASANT — Campbell Woods will most likely be here to stay.

In a meeting earlier this week, the Mount Pleasant Village Board unanimously voted to work with Racine County to assist in the purchase of the undeveloped area of Campbell Woods, with Racine County also unanimously approving its side of the deal.

The undeveloped area of Campbell Woods is identified as a protected environmental corridor, meaning it is an extremely rare wooded area with old growth that has never been cut.

“(Campbell Woods) is some of the only old forest that has never been molested or cut in any way in the entire county,” Mount Pleasant Village Attorney Chris Smith said during the board meeting.

Campbell Woods is located on the southeast corner of Mount Pleasant on First Street.

With the plan, the village and the county would partner with a conservation organization, most likely Root Pike Watershed Initiative Network, to purchase two-thirds of the land with joint funding from the village and the county.

“We identified the opportunity to preserve this Campbell Woods parcel for future generations. While considerable work remains ahead, we’ve taken critical steps toward securing it,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave wrote in a statement. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Root Pike WIN and the Village of Mount Pleasant as we work to lay a foundation to restore and protect this unique environmental corridor.”

Mount Pleasant and Racine County would split the cost of $750,450 for two-thirds of the 20 acres.

With the purchase, the village and the county would be granted a conservation easement by Root Pike WIN, which would be given ownership of the land and would be in charge of protecting and maintaining it.

According to The National Conservation Easement Database, a conservation easement is a voluntary, legal agreement that permanently limits uses of the land in order to protect its conservation values.

Also known as a conservation restriction or conservation agreement, a conservation easement is one option to protect a property for future generations.

Smith said that with the conservation easement in place, Campbell Woods would be protected forever and no future development could occur on the land.

Non-invasive improvements such as woodchip paths and a small parking area might be installed for public use.

While the area would be owned by Root Pike WIN, the easement states that the public will have access for passive recreational use, such as hiking and birding.

But for the time being, the focus is on the conservation of the forest.

The money for the village’s part of the purchase is coming from Mount Pleasant’s contingency funds.

“One of the chief responsibilities that you have as a Village Board is to protect the public interest,” Village Administrator Maureen Murphy told the members of the board. “How you do that is by adopting policies that protect the public interest.”

The village, like most municipalities, sets aside money from the annual budget in the event an opportunity such as this one arises.

While the village is supposed to have about $4 million set aside, it currently has more than double that saved.

But who will cover the costs of the remaining third of the land?

Senior Campus At Campbell Woods LLC., the owners of the wooded area, set the price for the entire area at $1.15 million, something the village and county could not afford.

Senior Campus has agreed to grant Root Pike WIN a 10-year lease for the remaining property, as well as the exclusive right to purchase the remaining six acres for about $400,000.

Root Pike WIN is hoping to acquire the money during the next decade through grants and is expected to vote on the purchase this week.

“The effort to secure this extremely rare and threatened oak forest and wetland in the Pike River community will bring additional value to our quality of life and the lives of generations to follow,” Dave Giordano, executive director of Root Pike WIN, wrote in an email. “We commend the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County for advancing this unique opportunity to save this historic land type.”

The deadline to complete the purchase is March 7. After that, the property is scheduled to be listed as part of a sheriff’s auction.

Senior Campus had intended to build a senior living facility on the Campbell Woods site, but the plan was opposed by some residents.

Joe Campbell, whose family originally had ownership of the woods, fought with the village to rezone the property in 2017 for the facility, and eventually gained approval from the Village Board.

Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot was a board member at the time and was opposed to the rezoning.

“I’m very happy tonight to be able to say that we’re here to correct the village’s prior mistake, because I do believe it was a mistake,” DeGroot said at board meeting. “We have an opportunity today to right that wrong, and in doing so we will able to preserve the forest forever for future generations.”

