Mount Pleasant administrator's contract extended; sewer bids related to Foxconn project rejected

MOUNT PLEASANT — For a time, the Village of Mount Pleasant was more known for its infighting, but things have been quiet on that front, and part of that has to do with Village Administrator Maureen Murphy.

Since Murphy was brought on to the village in 2017, she has helped bring on a finance director and human resources director. She also had the village’s finances audited for the first time in several years.

This past Monday, the Village Board unanimously approved a 2.25% raise and two year contract extension for Murphy, bringing her salary to $132,925. Her contract goes to November 2024.

The Village Board held a performance review in closed session which Village President Dave DeGroot said she “passed with flying colors.”

“We are very pleased and happy that she is leading the village to the extent she is,” DeGroot said. “She has some big goals for next year as well.”

Trustee Gary Feest has been an advocate of Murphy since she came on board with the village.