Mount Pleasant administrator's contract extended; sewer bids related to Foxconn project rejected

MOUNT PLEASANT — For a time, the Village of Mount Pleasant was more known for its infighting, but things have been quiet on that front, and part of that has to do with Village Administrator Maureen Murphy.
Since Murphy was brought on to the village in 2017, she has helped bring on a finance director and human resources director. She also had the village’s finances audited for the first time in several years.
This past Monday, the Village Board unanimously approved a 2.25% raise and two year contract extension for Murphy, bringing her salary to $132,925. Her contract goes to November 2024.
The Village Board held a performance review in closed session which Village President Dave DeGroot said she “passed with flying colors.”
“We are very pleased and happy that she is leading the village to the extent she is,” DeGroot said. “She has some big goals for next year as well.”
Trustee Gary Feest has been an advocate of Murphy since she came on board with the village.
“I think that the village in the last year, year and a half, has balanced itself far better than the eight years I have been on the board previously,” Feest said. “Hopefully with these few changes, the village will continue to move in a direction for the residents that is as positive as I hope and think it’s going to be.”
Village Board rejects bids
Claude Lois, Foxconn project manager for the village, talked on Monday about some issues they had with a sewer project on Highway KR, particularly getting bids for the project.
Lois said the project was on “a really compressed timeline.”
“There were some things in here that were quite expensive and quite time sensitive,” Lois said, adding the village had six bidders for the project. “Everyone came in over our engineer’s estimates.”
The village now has an alternative plan to do the project.
“We’re going to take it right out to bid in January,” Lois said adding the village will see the results sometime that month. “We worked out some things with DOT. Our goal is to get the project where our engineer’s estimate was. Will we be successful in that? I’ll tell you in January.”
Lois said the engineer’s estimate was “a little over $6 million.”
“(The bids) came in well over that,” Lois said. “The timeline was really strict. You had to be done by the end of June. It’s complicated. Of all of our sewer projects, this is probably the most complicated project… we bought us some more time, so now we’ll extend this project until fall of next year.”
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
On Sept. 20, 2019, Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich took Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.