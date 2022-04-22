Motorist taken by Flight For Life after 3-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant

A motorist was taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Emmertsen Road on Thursday afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said in a news release.

At about 4:06 p.m. Thursday, Mount Pleasant officers were dispatched to the intersection for a report of a three-vehicle crash with one occupant needing to be extricated. Officers arrived on scene and found that all three vehicles were in the the southeast corner of the intersection with heavy damage.

After investigating the crash and speaking with witnesses, it was learned a silver sedan was westbound on Washington and was attempting a left turn onto Emmertsen. A pickup truck and a black sedan were both eastbound on Washington. Eastbound traffic had a green light, and reports indicated the silver sedan did not yield to eastbound traffic as it made a left turn. Both the truck and the black sedan, while traveling through the intersection on a green light, struck the silver sedan.

Due to the extent of the injuries the operator of the silver sedan sustained, he was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured. The intersection experienced heavy delays for about 2 hours while the crash was investigated.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are not believed to have been a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the MPPD.

