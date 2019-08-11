{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — A man driving a motorcycle was killed Saturday evening after apparently crashing at the southern curve where Highway K (North Cape Road) and 108th Street meet, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.

A caller reported at 6:23 p.m. that a motorcycle had crashed. The driver was initially reported as conscious but lost consciousness “within minutes,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Raymond firefighters responded, rendered aid and called Flight for Life to respond to North Cape Elementary School to meet first responders for a patient transfer. But the driver died before Flight for Life was able to transport him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other information — such as the circumstances surrounding the crash or what the driver’s age and municipality of residence were — was immediately available. The crash is “still very much under investigation,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a text Sunday morning.

