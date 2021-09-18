 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist who wasn't wearing helmet suffered life-threatening injuries after Friday Burlington crash
Motorcyclist who wasn't wearing helmet suffered life-threatening injuries after Friday Burlington crash

BURLINGTON — A 54-year-old male motorcyclist from Round Lake, Illinois, was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle Friday afternoon in Burlington.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a one vehicle-one motorcycle crash at about 1:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Schaal Road. 

The 54-year-old male was the lone occupant of the motorcycle and was found laying on the ground, unconscious but breathing. He was not wearing a helmet.

While deputies and personnel were aiding the male, he became conscious for a short time and then became unresponsive. He was transferred to the hospital via Flight For Life. 

Schaal Road was closed for approximately three hours. The Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Racine County Drone Team responded to the scene. 

This crash remained under investigation as of Saturday.

