TOWN OF DOVER — A man found bleeding from a head wound in an apparent motorcycle crash was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched Wednesday at 2:38 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash with injuries involving a motorcycle, according to a news release from KFRD.

The crash occurred at the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and Highway 75/Highway S (North Beaumont Avenue) in the Town of Dover.

Because dispatch indicated that the operator of the motorcycle had a head injury, Flight for Life was requested to the scene.

Upon KFRD arrival, a man was found lying at the north edge of the roundabout curb near a downed motorcycle.

The man was bleeding from the apparent head injury and on-scene care was initiated by Kansasville Fire and Rescue before the man was flown to Froedtert Hospital.

Officials did not provide any updates about the man’s condition.

