MOUNT PLEASANT — A 42-year-old Kenosha man was transported by Flight for Life with a severe head injury after he crashed his motorcycle into a truck that was stuck in traffic near Regency Mall, according to Mount Pleasant Police.
At 1:16 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire Department personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 31 and Timber Drive. Initial scanner reports indicated an injured man was on the pavement after the crash but was being treated by a private ambulance crew by the time police arrived.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Flight for Life was dispatched about 10 minutes after the crash to pick the man up at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St. The man was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The crash is still under investigation, but police determined the truck was stopped due to a backup at highways 31 and 11; the motorcycle was traveling south through a green light and rear-ended the truck, police said.
Alcohol and inattentive driving are being considered as possible factors in the crash, police said.
There was no update on the man's condition as of 4:13 p.m.
I’d rather die than be transported by flight for extortion, good luck to them.
