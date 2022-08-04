Motorcyclist killed in Mount Pleasant crash

MOUNT PLEASANT — A motorcycle rider died Thursday from injuries in a crash with a box truck, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.
MPPD officers responded to the area of Highway 11 just west of Highway 31 for a motorcycle versus box truck crash at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
An off-duty fireman provided aid to the driver of the motorcycle before help arrived.
Responding officers shut down westbound traffic to secure the scene. The motorcycle driver was transported by South Shore Fire Department to the hospital.
Officers were contacted around 10 a.m. and learned that the motorcycle driver had succumbed to his injuries.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 3, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Damari R. Cross
Damari R. Cross, 1600 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Lakiya A. Gresham
Lakiya A. Gresham, 1400 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, sell/possess/use/transport machine gun, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Monica M. Hoffmann
Monica M. Hoffmann, 4800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaiah E. Martinez-Phillips
Isaiah E. Martinez-Phillips, 800 block of Yout Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree reckless homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Richard Q. Morens
Richard Q. Morens, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leanthony T. Smith
Leanthony T. Smith, 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Eric Joseph Matelski
Eric Joseph Matelski, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Bryce M. Bowens
Bryce M. Bowens, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.