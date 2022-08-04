 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in Mount Pleasant crash

MOUNT PLEASANT — A motorcycle rider died Thursday from injuries in a crash with a box truck, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.

MPPD officers responded to the area of Highway 11 just west of Highway 31 for a motorcycle versus box truck crash at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

An off-duty fireman provided aid to the driver of the motorcycle before help arrived.

Responding officers shut down westbound traffic to secure the scene. The motorcycle driver was transported by South Shore Fire Department to the hospital.

Officers were contacted around 10 a.m. and learned that the motorcycle driver had succumbed to his injuries.

