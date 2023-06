YORKVILLE — The motorcyclist from Milwaukee County who died Friday after a traffic crash has been identified.

Dusan Bozic, a 22-year-old man from Greendale who was riding a Harley-Davidson, died from his injuries.

Another motorist involved in the crash was sent to the hospital.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened about 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Plank Road and North Colony Avenue, north of Union Grove.

The sheriff’s department did not say whether Bozic was wearing a helmet.

A 25-year-old woman from Milwaukee who was driving a Nissan Altima involved in the crash was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. No details about her injuries were released.

The sheriff’s department did not identify the woman.

Officials said the motorcycle was found in the roadway and the Altima was found in a field beside the roadway. Both vehicles were described as being severely damaged.

The crash remains under investigation.

