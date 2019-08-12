RAYMOND — The man killed while driving a motorcycle Saturday evening in the North Cape area was identified Monday as Jeffery Nowak, 60, of the City of Milwaukee.
A caller reported at 6:23 p.m. Saturday that a motorcycle had crashed. The location was the southern curve where Highway K (North Cape Road) and 108th Street meet, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release. The driver was initially reported as conscious but lost consciousness “within minutes,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Raymond firefighters responded, rendered aid and called Flight for Life to respond to North Cape Elementary School to meet first responders for a patient transfer. But the motorcyclist died before Flight for Life was able to transport him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said Monday that Nowak apparently “laid his motorcycle down,” or wiped out, and struck a sign at the roadway.
Payne did not know whether Nowak was wearing a helmet and said toxicology tests are pending.