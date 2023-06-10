YORKVILLE — A motorcycle rider from Milwaukee County was killed this weekend in a traffic crash that also sent another motorist to the hospital.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the collision was reported at 6:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Plank Road and North Colony Avenue, north of Union Grove.

Officials said a 22-year-old man from Greendale was riding a motorcycle and died from his injuries. The sheriff's department did not say whether he was wearing a motorcycle helmet.

The other motorist, a 25-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was driving a car. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. No details about her injuries were released.

The sheriff's department did not identify either motorist.

Officials said the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was found in the roadway, and the other vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was found off the road in a farm field. Both vehicles were described as being severely damaged.

The incident remains under investigation.

How spending on public safety and policing has changed over the last 40 years How spending on public safety and policing has changed over the last 40 years Spending on public safety in cities in the US has doubled since 1980 Police funding has remained about half of public safety budgets consistently for 40 years Even with ballooning public safety budgets, many cities allocate more money to the police