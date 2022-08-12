Motorcycle driver injured after hitting pickup truck, Caledonia Police report

CALEDONIA — A man driving a motorcycle was injured with a possible broken leg Monday after a crash involving a pickup truck and a parked car, according to the Caledonia Police Department.
A 57-year-old Racine man was traveling east on a 2002 Harley Davidson in the 12000 block of Seven Mile Road on Monday just after 9:15 p.m., police said. A 67-year-old Caledonia man driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been in the process of backing a trailer into a driveway.
The motorcycle passed a car that stopped for the backing trailer and struck the truck. The operator of the car stated the motorcycle had passed at a high rate of speed.
The motorcycle driver sustained a possible broken leg and was cited for passing in a no passing zone.
Alcohol was not suspected as a contributing factor.
People are also reading…
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 11, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Paul M. Blair
Paul M. Blair, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dennis D. Davis
Dennis D. Davis, 1800 block of 21st Avenue, Kenosha, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan
Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan, 55800 block of Emstan Hills Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography.
Treanna L. Lawson
Treanna L. Lawson, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gustavo A. Serrano-Pena
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gustavo A. Serrano-Pena, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Jarvis T. Walker
Jarvis T. Walker, 1500 block of May Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Chelsea G. Michaelson
Chelsea G. Michaelson, 400 block of South Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Heidi Jo Peterson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heidi Jo Peterson, 3100 block of 100th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).