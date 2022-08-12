 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcycle driver injured after hitting pickup truck, Caledonia Police report

CALEDONIA — A man driving a motorcycle was injured with a possible broken leg Monday after a crash involving a pickup truck and a parked car, according to the Caledonia Police Department.

A 57-year-old Racine man was traveling east on a 2002 Harley Davidson in the 12000 block of Seven Mile Road on Monday just after 9:15 p.m., police said. A 67-year-old Caledonia man driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been in the process of backing a trailer into a driveway.

The motorcycle passed a car that stopped for the backing trailer and struck the truck. The operator of the car stated the motorcycle had passed at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle driver sustained a possible broken leg and was cited for passing in a no passing zone.

Alcohol was not suspected as a contributing factor.

Rachel Kubik covers Racine County government for The Journal Times as well as eastern municipalities such as Caledonia and Wind Point. She is the senior reporter and a frequent page editor. Follow her on Twitter @Rachel_Kubik.

UPDATE: 19-year-old accused of cemetery shooting identified as 'serious juvenile offender'

Two teenagers, ages 19 and 16, arrested Thursday are accused of shooting into a crowd during a burial in Graceland Cemetery on the afternoon of June 2, the Racine Police Department said Friday. The 19-year-old has been identified as Lamarion D. Blair. Blair was out of custody on $1,000 cash bond at the time of the shooting, court records indicate, and also was in custody after the shooting but got out on a $1,500 bond as it appears law enforcement had not yet eyed him as a suspect in the shooting that made international headlines.

