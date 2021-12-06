Motorcycle club holding annual toy drive through Dec. 11

RACINE — The High Riders Motorcycle Club is holding its annual toy drive through Dec. 11.

Toys will be collected at these locations: Dunks, Teezers, Joey’s on Lathrop, Joey’s on Taylor, Castle Lanes, The Void, Pub on Wisconsin, Two Sheets, Corner Connection, Witts End, Hiawatha Bar & Grill, RnR Club, Tmacs, Gamblers, 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, Baggers, The Look Salon, Pepe’s, Junction Pub and Route 20.

The toy distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the parking lot north of the Racine chapter clubhouse at 1328 Washington Ave.

Last year the club collected more than 1,500 toys for the community in partnership with several local organizations.

